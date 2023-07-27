Style Talk With: Rootssea Founder

Amanda Cable combined her passion for the sea with jewelry making to create her brand Rootssea. Her garage studio is filled with shells and sea glass she has discovered on travels to Panama, Mexico, Hawaii, and Indonesia, as well as from beaches in Orange County including San Clemente and Laguna Beach. Bring in your favorite shell and she can design a custom piece using high-quality silver or 14-karat gold fill. Keep an eye on her Instagram for upcoming events.

How did you start Rootssea?

I was in Bali in 2014 walking along the beach; I had never been out of the country before. There were shells everywhere. I bought some silver earring hooks and was just finding shells with holes in them already and making earrings on my trip. The shells and sea glass just sparked something.

How do you find the sea glass and seashells?

I track the tides and then I have spots that I go to. You have to go to the edge of the water and cross your fingers. I’ll usually find one handful, sometimes two after a big storm. It’s the biggest rush when I find something. It’s so addictive.

What’s your process of creating a piece?

I try to sketch out ideas and then I wing it. I solder and then I wire wrap. I drill the sea glass and shells. All my stuff you can wear in the water. I test every design for a couple weeks, and I’ll go in the ocean with it, too.

How do you come up with new ideas?

It’s so hard nowadays because it’s so saturated on social media. I have to not look at social media and then just get in my studio and take photos of my pieces and that will inspire me. I’ll be like, “Oh, if I change this or that…” and then I’ll try it. I do not like copying anyone, and it’s hard because a lot of people have similar ideas. That’s why I added the sea glass to the pearl earrings—to make it a little different.

What’s your biggest challenge?

It’s hard to be alone in (my studio) sometimes. Making rings takes double or triple the amount of time because I’m doing it by hand. That in itself is hard, but it feels really good at the end; it’s really rewarding. It could take anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours, depending on what the piece is. It’s a lot of work. I think that’s probably the biggest challenge.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned?

Trial and error and messing up pieces. I don’t do it often. With jewelry, there’s always something to learn. There are so many ways to do it. I’m still learning so much and perfecting my techniques, using the right tools. I went into it thinking I just want to drill some holes into shells. I love learning, but it’s very humbling.

What pieces do you want to create next?

We’re Native American; my mom always had turquoise everything. I started wearing all of her stuff when I got older. I got some turquoise recently, so I’m going to incorporate that with glass. I want to make big chunky Native American-style pieces with sea glass.

