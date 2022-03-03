How did you start designing?

My grandma was a seamstress, and she taught me how to sew. I would make clothes for my dolls out of the remnants of her fabric. I started making clothes for myself, and I used my school as a runway. I was dreaming of becoming a fashion designer really before I understood what a fashion designer is. It brings me so much joy to create.

How would you describe your pieces?

They’re versatile and timeless. My first collection was inspired by my own closet. I felt that I always needed pieces to connect all other pieces in my closet, so I decided to create them. The essentials collection is made up of wool, silk, and cotton from Italy, Japan, and South Korea. My biggest goal for women is to have something they can wear year after year, and they can invest in something that brings value to their closet; they’re staple pieces. In January, we introduced linen tweed sets. Every piece that I bring to my collec- tion can be mixed and matched with my previous collections. It’s kind of like a beautiful, continuous story.

Photo by Emily J. Davis.

How are your designs sustainable?

I decided to use natural fabrics—we try to stay away from synthetic as much as possible. The textile industry is one of the biggest pollutants of the environment, so it’s important to me to create something that will stay in your closet for a long time. I’m not producing just for the sake of producing. I produce something when I’m inspired.

Where are your pieces made?

I use a factory in Garden Grove, and I go there personally and see the energy of the people who create my clothes. The (pattern and sample) developers are in Costa Mesa. I try to keep everyone close to me so I can have my personal touch into everything that’s created.