Saks Fifth Avenue Expands The Fifth Avenue Club to The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

Saks Fifth Avenue’s The Fifth Avenue Club has typically been housed inside the storefront to cater to the brand’s VIP customers. As of June 1st, The Fifth Avenue Club expanded to The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, giving guests and locals the opportunity to enjoy a personal styling and shopping experience located inside a suite at the resort. The Fifth Avenue Club requires an appointment, preferably made 48 hours in advance. Prior to the appointment, which typically lasts one to two hours, clients will have a consultation with a stylist who will ask a series of questions to get an idea of their style preferences. Stylists will then fill the suite with a variety of options for clients to select from and can provide alteration services if needed. Keep an eye out for trunk shows and upcoming events.