Hershiser began her business in 2020, selling items on Instagram. “(These days), you can follow a store on Instagram, DM them, and get a vintage piece,” Hershiser says. “It’s reframing the way we’re connecting with these old pieces; that’s really where the name comes from.” In November 2021, she opened the storefront in Brea, which houses a variety of vintage furniture, decor, and more. Customers also can find Hershiser’s items online and on Instagram, where up-to-date information on upcoming events and pop-ups is posted.

How did you start Reframed Vintage?

After college I’d buy, flip, and resell pieces from thrift stores. Flash-forward to the beginning of 2020, I started tapping back into that because I needed a little extra cash on the side. It slowly evolved into finding this awesome Instagram community. I realized there’s a whole world out there of people who are reselling goods on Instagram, and they don’t even need to do any repurposing or refinishing. They just find these unappreciated gems in the state that they are in and give them a different platform and connect them to a different audience.

What will customers find at your shop?

They can expect to find a highly curated store of vintage and vintage-inspired goods. I provide a lot of vintage furniture, housewares, clothing, and accessories. You’ll find some vintage-inspired goods, like modern artwork, that blend in and tie these things together.

What do you look for when sourcing items?

The beautiful thing about this is there isn’t just one style I go for. I love when there’s character and history behind a piece. Some can be from the 1800s or the 1980s. It’s about blending different styles and decades in a very intentional, purposeful way. There’s such enormous support in the community. When I make friends with other sellers and dealers, we’ll send pictures to each other and ask if someone knows more information about a piece. The reason I’m able to know so much is because I can tap into my very helpful peers.

What is a favorite item you’ve found?

I found this very old wood antique trunk at the home of a man who was selling a couple of things on Craigslist. We went to his house, and he said he didn’t know much about it. I did some research and found that it dates probably back to the 1830s, and it’s a Middle Eastern dowry trunk. It’s hand-carved, the hinges still work beautifully, and it’s the original hardware. It’s a true authentic piece that somehow made its way here. I don’t know how that journey happens, but it’s very cool to find something so rare and unique that looks like it just came out of a big-box retail store, but it has history and character and a story behind it. It was one of the most special finds I’ve ever had.

514 S. Brea Blvd.

Brea

reframed-vintage.com