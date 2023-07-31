Hot Shop: Business and Pleasure Co.

Business and Pleasure Co.’s white picket fence and cottage-like exterior sets the tone for customers as they walk into the Australian company’s first and only brick-and-mortar shop. “Our founders are now local, and we’ve always been very big on the beach lifestyle, so they wanted to have a location that fit that aesthetic,” store manager Saramarie Rodriguez says.

Inside the boutique, customers will find two rooms where they can browse products. To the left, a room with pink tile houses colorful umbrellas and beach chairs in various hues and patterns that are made from sustainable, stain-resistant, organic cotton canvas that won’t fade in the sun. “Whatever (material) is left over, we use to make the cooler bags and the smaller accessories, so we don’t have any waste,” Rodriguez says.

To the right, there’s a room with items including hats, surfboards that are custom-shaped for the shop by Australian brand JS Industries, ceramic pieces from Costa Mesa’s Rex Design Co., and cotton towels handmade in Pakistan. This side of the store also carries the brand’s home line, which launched in April. Just a few steps from this room is a larger area where specialty grocer The Salt Horse is located. Fill up a Business and Pleasure Co. cooler tote bag with snacks.

1360 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach

949-324-2939

businessandpleasureco.com

Take a seat

The Tommy Chair, $299

Towel Off

The Beach Towel, $79

bag it up

The Premium Cooler Bag, $79