Photo by Emily J. Davis.

Shanice Chung started an online shop in 2015 that featured neutral-colored women’s apparel and accessories, which she named Brick Market Boutique after Brick Lane Market in London. She expanded to selling her products at parties she’d host at homes in Anaheim Hills as well as at flea markets. In December 2016, she opened an in-person boutique tucked in the corner of a strip mall in Anaheim. “I have so many regulars, and I’ve made so many friends,” Chung says. “They’re always popping in for last-minute gifts and (outfits for) events.”

Customers can find affordable pieces such as hats, graphic T-shirts, slip dresses, high-rise jeans, and more in mainly neutral colors, with most pieces ranging from $40 to $60. “I look for quality, comfort, and things that won’t be too trendy where they go out of style fast,” Chung says. “I want to make sure customers can get a lot of use out of something, especially for the price.”

Brick Market Boutique offers gift items such as Voluspa’s rose-scented candles as well as red and pink dresses and tops— one of the few times the store carries clothing in bright colors. For frequent customers, Chung offers a loyalty card; every $50 spent earns points toward a 15 percent discount.

Check out Brick Market Boutique at 6358 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim.