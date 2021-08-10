Hot Cocoa Vintage in Santa Ana Features Hand-Selected Clothing and More

Jazmin Valdez’s love for thrifting started in high school. In 2011, she created an Etsy page dedicated to this passion, where she would source items and sell them. “I’ve always loved fashion, and when I was younger, I was trying to figure out what I would do, what I would be interested in,” Valdez says. “(Thrifting) became my inspiration, and I found my lane in fashion.”

Valdez opened her storefront in March, a by-appointment-only boutique tucked upstairs in the Santora Arts Building in Santa Ana. While customers can shop online, coming to Hot Cocoa’s brick-and-mortar shop offers advantages such as a one-on-one styling consultation with Valdez. “When someone comes in, I can meet them, figure out their style, and even get their measurements,” she says. “Once I find out what they’re looking for, I can easily find it.”

Customers can shop an assortment of vintage pieces including everything from trousers, blazers, and button-ups, to dresses, blouses, sweaters, and more. Valdez finds her pieces thrifting, visiting estate sales, and traveling the state to find items she thinks fit her neutral, timeless aesthetic and are typically made from natural fabrics such as cotton, linen, and silk. Keep an eye on the shop’s Instagram page for updates on open studio days, where anyone can shop without an appointment.

1 of 3

Hot Cocoa Vintage

207 N. Broadway Santa Ana

hotcocoavintage.com