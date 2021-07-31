Ganni’s “Let’s Go Outside” Pop-Up Begins August 2 at South Coast Plaza

1 of 10

Fashion brand Ganni will launch a special two-week pop-up at South Coast Plaza named for its 30-piece capsule collection. “Let’s Go Outside” celebrates nature and the outdoors, perfect for the summer. The capsule features clothes and accessories that are made from certified recycled and organic materials, and also includes outdoor-themed items such as reusable water bottles, a stainless-steel lunch box, camping blankets, and more. The pop-up will be located on the second level of Carousel Court, near Ganni’s boutique which opened late last year.