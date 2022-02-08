Finds: Year of the Tiger inspired fashion

Celebrate your strength with these pieces inspired by Lunar New Year that can be found at these O.C. retailers.
-

Year of the Tiger Fashion Orange Coast Magazine

 

  1. Tiger head bracelet, $770, Gucci, South Coast Plaza, 714-557-9600
  2. Jacket, $3,595; skirt, $995; boots, $1,645, Dolce & Gabbana, South Coast Plaza, 714-668-9142
  3. Louis Vuitton Men’s tiger pendant necklace, $175, Louis Vuitton, South Coast Plaza, 714-850-9273
  4. Tiger jacquard sweater, $598, Tory Burch, South Coast Plaza, 714-689-0450
  5. Kenzo tiger-embroidered espadrille flats, $195, Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island, 949-729-6600
  6. David Webb Kingdom tiger ring, $8,600, Nordstrom, South Coast Plaza, 714-549-8300

