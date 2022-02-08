- Tiger head bracelet, $770, Gucci, South Coast Plaza, 714-557-9600
- Jacket, $3,595; skirt, $995; boots, $1,645, Dolce & Gabbana, South Coast Plaza, 714-668-9142
- Louis Vuitton Men’s tiger pendant necklace, $175, Louis Vuitton, South Coast Plaza, 714-850-9273
- Tiger jacquard sweater, $598, Tory Burch, South Coast Plaza, 714-689-0450
- Kenzo tiger-embroidered espadrille flats, $195, Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island, 949-729-6600
- David Webb Kingdom tiger ring, $8,600, Nordstrom, South Coast Plaza, 714-549-8300
