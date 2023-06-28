FINDS: Lime Green Pieces for Summer

Add a pop of this season’s coolest color to your wardrobe.
By
-
  1. Angelina charmeuse combo tank, $285, Alice + Olivia, Fashion Island, 949-269-3644
  2. Michael Kors Collection crepe jersey necklace gown, $3,990, Michael Kors, South Coast Plaza, 714-557-5600
  3. Ellie silver stud earrings in peridot illusion, $65, Kendra Scott, Fashion Island, 949-258-9285
  4. Retrofete Pauletta wide-leg satin pants, $365, Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island, 949-759-1900
  5. Canal shoe, $250, Fifi Venezia, Newport Beach, fifivenezia.com
  6. Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud leather clutch, $545, Nordstrom, South Coast Plaza, 714-549-8300

