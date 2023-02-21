Embrace Minimalism With These Basic Pieces

By
-

  1. LV Fame cat-eye sunglasses, $480, Louis Vuitton, South Coast Plaza, 714-850-9273
  2. Silk gazar tunic, $598; mid-rise slim straight jean, $298; piercing flat mule, $398, Tory Burch, South Coast Plaza, 714-689-0450
  3. Organic cotton poplin oversize button-down shirt, $798, Lafayette 148, South Coast Plaza, 714-868-3131
  4. Small Western belt in smooth calfskin, $520, Celine, South Coast Plaza, 714-957-1255
  5. Leather room shoe, $485, A’maree’s, Newport Beach, 949-642-4423
  6. Khaite Daria straight-leg jeans, $420, Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island, 949-759-1900

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR