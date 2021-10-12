CDobbs Supports Africa New Day With a Virtual Fashion Show

After thousands of people were left homeless due to volcano eruptions in the Congo, Carol Dobbs, owner of Newport Beach boutique CDobbs, decided to create a virtual fashion show to raise funds for Africa New Day. The charity creates programs such as a primary school and a leadership academy to support the Congolese people. The fashion show was filmed at Sherman Gardens and features various designers whose pieces are sold at CDobbs. Viewers can donate to the charity directly at AfricaNewDay.org/donateonline. You can view the video here at vimeo.com/showcase/8832021