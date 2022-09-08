Bloomingdale’s Celebrates 150 Years This Month at South Coast Plaza

Starting September 8, customers can celebrate Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary with a series of events, exclusive products, and more. Bloomingdale’s collaborated with designers to create more than 300 exclusive products in fashion, beauty, home, jewelry, and more. The items are inspired by Bloomingdale’s heritage, such as the store’s black-and-white checkered floors.

Photographs Provided by Bloomingdale's

L’Objet Haas Lynda Box Plates, $1,250

Cult Gaia Eos Clutch, $328

Jimmy Choo Saeda Pump, $1,095

On September 10, the retailer will host Bloomingdale’s Saturday Generation, where customers can enjoy DJ’s, 360-degree photobooths, mural activations with local artists, sneaker customizations, and more. A week later on September 17, South Coast Plaza will host a Beauty Trend event, where top beauty customers can reserve a spot and receive a $25 Bloomingdale’s gift card and a swag bag. They’ll also be able to enjoy breakfast from Manhattan-inspired coffee carts. In addition, customers will receive beauty festival Metro Cards and a map leading them to special offerings.