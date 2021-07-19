Best Of Orange County 2021: Shop & Indulge

Plant-Based Skin Care

Living up to its name, Divine Face Oil from Katresha Pure Skin Care soothes and softens. Though the oil will blend in nicely any time, use it at night for a hydrated and glowing feel the next morning ($68). Flower and plant oils are hand-blended and create a lovely, restful scent, perfect for sending you off to sleep. Buy the set that includes oil, face cream, and eye cream ($168) and you’ll get a gorgeous, decorative glass bottle. Laguna Beach resident Katresha is passionate about plant-based everything. Laguna Beach, 949-637-3442

Nordstrom Life Hack

It’s time to pick up your Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack purchase that didn’t include free shipping. Rather than hassling with parking and crowds at the mall, get it from Nordstrom Local. You can also have your purchase altered and return items there as well. Feeling generous? You can drop off donations, too. Newport Beach, 949-763-2922

Curated Clean Skin care

At Pop Society, resident holistic estheticians customize products from Botnia skin care, a small-batch, organic, and plant-based line made in Sausalito. They add extra ingredients such as plant compounds, boosters, hydrosols, and plant oils during your visit depending on your needs. Costa Mesa, 714-566-5957

Dried Flower Bar

If you’re looking for a stunning dried floral bouquet, La Bodega Bottle Shop has a dried flower bar as well as arrangements starting at $15. Co-owner Giselle Granados is also a florist and can be commissioned for arrangements starting at $25. Huntington Beach, 562-357-7874

Hand-Painted Dog Portraits

Immortalize your pup with a watercolor portrait created by Brooke Dieda. Send in a few photos of your dog and in two to three weeks you’ll have a custom painting. Pricing starts at $75 for a 5-by-7-inch portrait or $125 for an 8-by-10-inch one. Dieda also offers custom illustrations, design, and calligraphy for weddings and events. Costa Mesa, monvoir.com

Outdoor Vintage Market

Known for its midcentury modern furniture and decor, Inretrospect also hosts a pop-up market on the second Saturday of each month. Dozens of vendors peddle curated vintage and handmade goods, such as the ones above from Luna Reece Ceramics, and there’s food and beer for sale. Huntington Beach, 949-438-6564

Bespoke Facial

Rather than blindly choosing from a list of facials you think will work for you, OmniaPiel offers a custom facial ($169) from a registered nurse. Start with a gentle cleanser before your skin is analyzed under a light to determine the best treatment. It will also include a massage in the form of gua sha, Chinese acupressure, or European facial massage depending on your skin type. Costa Mesa, 714-716-5031

Alternative Engagement Rings

For an engagement ring that’s as unique as your future bride, try Marrow Fine, which offers a selection of engagement rings that aren’t run-of-the-mill solitaires. Choose from stones such as blue, pink, peach, and lavender sapphire, black onyx, gray diamonds, bicolor tourmaline, and more. The cuts are also atypical. Newport Beach, 949-287-5738

Designer Bike

Ride a made-to-order Louis Vuitton bicycle crafted in collaboration with Tamboite Paris, a Parisian bike maker (pricing starts at $28,900). Created in Paris, each bike features a leather seat, handlebars, and cables, with the option to add your initials to the frame or back wheel. Customers choose from five models, which can be ordered at Louis Vuitton’s South Coast Plaza location. Costa Mesa, 714-662-6907