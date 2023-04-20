Unwind At Home With Sustainable O.C. Brands This Earth Day

April 22nd is Earth Day, and if you’re looking to support a local, small business whose goals are to protect the planet by using sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients, look no further than the list below.
Candles and body products from Amour Propre. Photo by Emily J. Davis

Voluspa

Irvine

voluspa.com

Amour Propre

Mission Viejo

amourp.com

Honey Belle

Brea

livehoneybelle.com

Ilia

Laguna Beach

iliabeauty.com

O’Soy

Costa Mesa

osoy.me

