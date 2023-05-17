Indulge for a Small Fee (or for Free!) at These Five South Coast Plaza Locations

Take a break from shopping and head into one of these stores for a moment to treat yourself. Several of these services are offered for free or for under $20 so you can unwind without having to break the bank.

Jo Malone London

Stop by Jo Malone for one of six complimentary 20-to-30-minute services: a hand and arm massage; a consultation to find a scent for you, your home, or your wedding; or help finding the perfect gift or essentials for men. 714-545-4632

Aveda

These indulgent experiences at Aveda are complimentary: a hair and scalp check, a 20-minute facial, and a styling consultation. 714-540-2423

Sephora

Sephora offers two services for under $20, including a 15-minute lash application for $15 and a 10-minute lip or chin wax for $13. You can also opt for a brow waxing for $22. 714-429-9130

Spa Nordstrom

Pop into Spa Nordstrom for affordable waxing and nail services. Lip, cheek, chin, and nose waxing are $18 each. You can have your nail polish removed for $10 or your gels removed for $15. 714-850-2570

Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s offers a free skin evaluation to help you find products that’ll meet your skin goals. Starting May 24th, customers can have an analysis of their skin surface and sub surface taken on Kiehl’s Derma-Reader—one of the first on the West Coast. It’ll evaluate sun damage, lines, wrinkles, texture, and more. 714-427-0998