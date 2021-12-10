Hot Shop: Open Market OC

floor-to-ceiling windows. But the striking dried floral arrangement hanging from the ceiling is what draws attention immediately. The piece was crafted by Hadley and Ren, just one of the store’s 50 local vendors, the majority of which are based in Orange County.

While the first Open Market OC locations in Laguna Hills and Santa Ana are each 50,000 square feet with booths hosted by vendors, the Huntington Beach location is significantly smaller, at 5,000 square feet, and features a new concept. Creative director Tara Lynn designed this storefront as a unified boutique, with the various brands spread throughout the store. “I thought (this strategy) would be really fun,” Lynn says. “The view is amazing, and we saw it as a new and exciting concept for Open Market while still representing all of our local vendors.”

Shop for gifts this holiday season while supporting local artisans and vendors such as Moonchylde Collective (modern jewelry and accessories) and Milk and Honey Baby (baby clothes and accessories). “Everything in here is unique; you won’t find it in big-box stores,” Lynn says.