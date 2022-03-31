Where to Celebrate Easter in Orange County 2022

Photo courtesy of Irvine Park Railroad

Easter falls on April 17th this year. Here is a list of the best local spots to celebrate the holiday. From Champagne brunches to egg hunts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

From now until April 16th, the Irvine Park Railroad is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza. There are many activities to choose from including an Easter egg hunt, train rides, an egg basket toss, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Entrance is free, and the price for each activity varies. Check out their website to learn more.

Irvine, irvineparkrailroad.com/

Enjoy a prix-fixe brunch menu with stunning ocean views at Las Brisas. The four-course menu has delicious entrees such as smoked salmon and lobster eggs Benedict, as well as other brunch classics such as French toast and huevos rancheros.

Laguna Beach, lasbrisaslagunabeach.com/

On Easter Sunday, the Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach is having an Aloha Easter Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting at noon, there will be live music by Marko from Europe on the outdoor patio.

Huntington Beach, oldworld.ws/

Check out the Dana Point Easter Egg Hunts on April 16th, happening at Pines Park and Sea Canyon Park. The Easter Bunny is stopping by from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the egg hunts. Pancake breakfasts will be available at both locations.

Dana Point, danapoint.org/home

Spend Easter Sunday enjoying a farm-to-table hilltop luncheon at Tanaka Farms. The all-you-can-eat buffet includes ham, tri-tip, farm fresh salads, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and more. There will be games, activities, crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Tickets can be purchased online.

Irvine, tanakafarms.com/

Join the festivities at the Sensational Spring Spectacular on April 16th at Vista Hermosa Sports Park. From 9 a.m. to noon, there will be a petting zoo, face paintings, live music, and Easter activities. From noon to 4 p.m. there will be an underwater egg hunt at the aquatics center.

San Clemente, san-clemente.org/home

Head over to The Ramos House Cafe, nestled in historic San Juan Capistrano, for their Easter brunch. Enjoy a two-course meal featuring exciting Easter specials. Note: no reservations are available, it is first come first served.

San Juan Capistrano, ramoshouse.com/

Take in sweeping views of the city below at Orange Hill Restaurant when you attend their Easter Experience brunch. They will be offering a four course meal from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as an a la carte dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

Orange, theorangehillrestaurant.com/

Spring is in bloom at Roger’s Gardens. Throughout April, there will be a Spring Celebration showcasing artistic garden displays and interactive demonstrations. Stroll the decorated grounds and discover unique plants, gifts, and home decor.

Corona Del Mar, rogersgardens.com/

Head to Bayside for their Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch and choose from entrees such as the Bayside Benedict, grilled spring lamb chops, and wild mushroom-crusted halibut. The restaurant also offers a children’s menu, making it a great place for the whole family to celebrate!

Newport Beach, baysiderestaurant.com/

Celebrate the holiday at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, which hosts an Easter Sunday brunch buffet from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. featuring delights such as a caviar bar, grilled-cheese station, and dim sum cart, as well as traditional breakfast fare. The event will also include an appearance by the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt.

Dana Point, ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/laguna-niguel

The Disneyland Resort’s Eggstravaganza returns this year now through April 27. Purchase a game board and stickers and look high and low throughout the parks for hidden “eggs” painted to looks like Disney characters. Return the game board to redeem your prize: one of 6 collectible eggs.

Anaheim, disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/eggstravaganza/

Another great brunch option for Easter can be found at Cafe Sevilla. From 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, the restaurant will host its “Brunch from the Other South” menu with bottomless mimosas and live Spanish music by Alfredo.

Costa Mesa, cafesevilla.com