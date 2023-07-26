Top Things To Do In O.C.: July 26-August 1

JULY 28

BREW AT THE ZOO

The after-hours event gives adults 21 and older the opportunity to stroll through the zoo while sampling craft beers from The Bruery, Radiant, Congregation, Left Coast, Station Craft, and more. Food trucks, including Gina’s Crepes and Waffles, Tacos Gutierrez, Bread Hot Chicken, and Churros Los Cuates, will offer food for sale. Santa Ana Zoo, 1801 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, 714-647-6575, santaanazoo.org.

JULY 29

NATIONAL CHOREOGRAPHERS INITIATIVE

Four prominent choreographers are invited to Orange County each year for a residency in which they create new contemporary and ballet pieces for a group of professional dancers. This year’s guest choreographers, Kristopher Estes-Brown, Ye Li, Ian Schwaner, and Carrie Ruth Trumbo, will present their pieces after three weeks of rehearsals with the invited dancers. Over the program’s 19 years, dozens of choreographers have created new works, several of which have gone on to be performed by other dance groups in the U.S. and abroad. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

JULY 29

“QUERIDO MEXICO”

Celebrated folklorico group Relámpago del Cielo Grupo Folklórico will present a full-length concert, accompanied by Mariachi Santa Monica, in this show paying tribute to traditions from various regions of Mexico. The Santa Ana-based group has been dancing in Santa Ana for nearly 50 years. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

AUG. 1

CONCERT ON THE GREEN

Part of Orange Coast College’s yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary, this free evening concert on the OCC Main Quad features Mark Wood & the Parrot Head Band, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band that has been performing together for more than 20 years. Food trucks and raffles round out the event. 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa, orangecoastcollege.edu

JULY 29 THROUGH AUG. 6

U.S. OPEN OF SURFING

The annual competition draws more than 300 world-class surfers, skateboarders, and BMX riders to Huntington Beach, in pursuit of one of the most prestigious prizes on the World Surf League tour. In between the action, fans can check out art exhibits and product demos from top action sports brands. Huntington City Beach, usopenofsurfing.com

JULY 30

X WITH THE ENGLISH BEAT AND SAVE FERRIS

One of the most influential punk bands of the 1980s, X used its music to explore the dark side of Los Angeles. The most recent release, 2020’s “Alphabetland,” was the first album to feature the full lineup since 1985. The band will share the stage with Dave Wakeling, the frontman for the seminal soul/reggae/pop/punk band the English Beat, and Orange County-based ska-punk group Save Ferris. Pacific Amphitheater, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com