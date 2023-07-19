Top Things To Do In O.C.: July 19- 25

JULY 19

SMOKEY ROBINSON

A Motown pioneer, Robinson founded the Miracles, then went on to a hugely successful solo career as an R&B and soul singer, producer, and record company executive. Expect to hear hits like “Tracks of My Tears,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and “The Tears of a Clown.” Pacific Amphitheatre, 88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

JULY 25

“JAWS”

The summer classic screens on a big screen under the stars in the Casa Romantica courtyard. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on; candy, popcorn, and wine will be available for purchase. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

THROUGH JULY 23

“TWO PIANOS, FOUR HANDS”

Two pianists describe all the ups and downs in their long pursuit of careers in music in the musical comedy. The pair tells all about piano lessons, their pushy parents, and their nutty piano teachers while playing Bach, Billy Joel, and everything in between. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com

JULY 19 THROUGH JULY 22

“FURTHER UP AND FURTHER UP”

Actor and writer Max McLean assumes the role of C.S. Lewis, using the famous writer’s own words to illustrate his spiritual journey. Musing on prayer, the Second Coming, the concept of heaven, and more, the play gives a taste of the popular BBC radio talks that eventually became Lewis’s book “Mere Christianity.” Recommended for ages 13 and older. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

JULY 20

DWIGHT YOAKAM

The country singer-songwriter first hit the scene in 1986 with his debut album, “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.” Since then, he has released 14 more studio albums, won two Grammy Awards, and gained fans all over the world with his mix of neotraditional country, bluegrass, honkytonk, and rockabilly. He’ll play songs from his latest album, “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars.” Pacific Amphitheatre, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

JULY 20

JACK TEMPCHIN

Tempchin, a California-based songwriter, wrote two of the Eagles’ biggest hits: “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone.” A 2019 inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has also performed live with Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit of the Eagles. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

OPENS JULY 21

“RENT”

A phenomenon when it opened on Broadway in 1996, the show won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The story follows a group of young artists and musicians struggling to make it in New York’s Lower East Side during the height of the AIDS crisis and is loosely based on “La Boheme.” Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com