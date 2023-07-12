Top Things To Do In O.C.: July 12-18

JULY 13

WILLIAM FLORIAN: THE NEIL DIAMOND STORY

Florian, who was a member of the New Christy Minstrels, a 1960s folk group, will tell stories about singer-songwriter Neil Diamond while playing some of his most famous songs, including “Song Sung Blue,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Play Me,” and “Cherry Cherry,” in a concert under the stars. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

OPENS JULY 14

“AVENUE Q”

The musical comedy tells the story of Princeton, a recent college graduate who moves to Avenue Q in New York City and soon discovers that his neighbors are not quite what he expected. A coming-of-age tale—with puppets—it won the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book in 2004. As it deals with adult themes and language, the show is not recommended for children. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, 949-489-8082, caminorealplayhouse.org

JULY 15

BIG GAY BROADWAY

MenAlive, the Orange County Gay Men’s Chorus, will perform some of their favorite Broadway songs, along with a few new show tunes, in a high-energy concert. The acclaimed group has been performing in Southern California, and beyond, since its founding in 2001. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

JULY 16

FAMILY FESTIVAL: CELEBRATION OF INDIAN CULTURE

The free festival will feature art, food, dance, and music celebrating Indian culture. Art projects include Indian textile printmaking and mandalas, and sitar player Farhan Khan and the Adaa Bollywood Dance Academy will perform. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. 714-567-3600, bowers.org

OPENS JULY 14

OC FAIR

The annual four-week Orange County summer tradition brings fried food, newborn piglets, and carnival games and rides to the fairgrounds. Live music and entertainment, the Centennial Farm, and art and photography exhibits round out the attractions. OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, ocfair.com

JULY 14 THROUGH 16

JURASSIC WORLD LIVE TOUR

The “Jurassic Park” movies come to life as performers take the audience on a trip to Isla Nublar, which is quickly derailed when Indominus rex escapes and starts rampaging across the park. Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus rex make appearances as the show follows a team of scientists attempting to foil an evil plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

OPENS JULY 15

NEW SWAN SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

“As You Like It,” “Julius Caesar,” and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised)” will be performed in repertory at the multilevel outdoor theater that the UC Irvine Claire Trevor School for the Arts constructs for the performers every summer. New Swan Shakespeare Festival, Gateway Commons, Inner Ring Road, Irvine, 949-824-2787, newswanshakespeare.com

JULY 15

PATTI LUPONE: “DON’T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY”

The three-time Tony Award winner performs some of her favorite Broadway show tunes from composers like Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin while musing about her life on the stage and her concerns about the future of Broadway. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

OPENS JULY 15

“LA HAVANA MADRID”

South Coast Repertory continues its outdoor summer theater tradition on the grounds of Mission San Juan Capistrano. The show tells the story of Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Colombian immigrants finding community—and even falling in love—at the legendary La Havana Madrid nightclub in Chicago in the 1960s. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26810 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano, 714-708-5555, scr.org