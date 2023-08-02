Top Things To Do In O.C.: August 2-8

THROUGH AUG. 6

“SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CONTEMPORARY ART”

The exhibit of 119 artworks donated to the Laguna Art Museum by Judith Vida-Spence and Stuart Spence features some of the museum’s most significant pieces of California art created between 1970 and the present. Work on display ranges in style from California conceptualism to West Coast pop and L.A. lowbrow art. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

OPENS AUG. 3

“GENERATIONS OF CLAY”

The exhibit shows the work of Southern California ceramicists from the 1950s to the present. It includes the work of Peter Voulkos, a leader of the West Coast Clay Movement in the 1950s, alongside pieces by artists he influenced and artwork by ceramicists who taught him. After the exhibit closes at the end of September, it will travel to South Korea for the Korean International Ceramic Biennale. A free opening reception on Aug. 3 starts at 5:30 p.m. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

AUG. 3

SHAKESPEARE BY THE SEA: “TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL”

The classic romantic comedy follows twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated after a shipwreck. Viola disguises herself as Cesario, a page to Duke Orsino, who is attempting to court Countess Olivia. When Olivia falls for “Cesario,” everything gets turned upside down. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu

AUG. 3

ZIGGY MARLEY AND WAILING SOULS

Marley, an eight-time Grammy Award winner and the son of Bob Marley, headlines. A standard-setter in reggae for nearly 45 years, he played his first live concert with his siblings, later known as the Melody Makers, in 1979 at age 11. The Wailing Souls, a Jamaican reggae vocal group, open the show. Pacific Amphitheater, 88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

AUG. 3 THROUGH 24

OC PARKS SUMMER CONCERTS

Families and groups of friends gather for casual outdoor concerts, a summer tradition. August performers include New Wave/ska icons the English Beat, alternative/indie Huntington Beach band the Aquabats, Queen tribute band Queen Nation, and ’80s tribute group Flashback Heart Attack. Aug. 3 and 10: Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley; Aug. 17 and 24: Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach, 33333 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point; ocparks.com

AUG. 4 THROUGH 25

OC PARKS SUNSET CINEMA

OC Parks continues its Friday evening summer movie screenings with a showing of “Cruella” at Mason Regional Park in Irvine. The rest of the August lineup includes “Kung Fu Panda” at Mason Regional Park on Aug. 11, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on Aug. 18; and “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on Aug. 25. Pre-show entertainment starts at 6 p.m., and the movie begins after sundown. ocparks.com

AUG.4

RAMY YOUSSEF

Youssef, an actor and comedian, is best known for creating, directing, and starring in the Hulu show “Ramy,” inspired by his own experiences growing up in a politically divided New Jersey neighborhood as a first-generation Egyptian American Muslim. He won the 2020 Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy series for the role, and he’s also earned critical acclaim for his one-hour HBO comedy special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings.” City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-712-2700, citynationalgroveofanaheim.com

AUG. 5 AND 6

SYMPHONY IN THE CITIES

Pacific Symphony takes its show on the road for two outdoor concerts. The program consists of classics, pop songs, and patriotic favorites, including John Williams compositions from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Schindler’s List,” Sousa’s “Hands Across the Sea,” and “God Bless America.” Family-friendly activities start at 4 p.m., and the concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 5: Oso Viejo Community Park on the Village Green, Mission Viejo; Aug. 6: Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 714-755-5788; pacificsymphony.org