Top Things to Do in O.C. Aug. 9-15

AUG. 9

14TH ANNUAL GALA OF THE STARS

Dancers from the Philadelphia Ballet, Nashville Ballet Company, Alonzo King Lines Ballet, and Houston Ballet perform alongside Festival Ballet Theatre alumni and top students from the Southland Ballet Academy here. The program includes performances of “Onegin,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and “Flames of Paris.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-309-1280, festivalballet.org

AUG. 10

HALIE LOREN

Jazz singer-songwriter Loren will perform in the Muckenthaler’s outdoor amphitheater. Her eight albums have received critical acclaim, and her repertoire includes songs in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, and Korean, as well as her native English. Concertgoers are welcome to bring food and drinks or purchase beer and wine from the bar. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

AUG. 13

“INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK” LIVE IN CONCERT

The Pacific Symphony, under guest conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos, will perform the score to “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” while the movie plays on a huge screen on stage. The John Williams composition was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Score in 1981. FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, 949-988-6800, livenation.com

THROUGH AUG. 24

OC PARKS SUMMER CONCERTS

Families and groups of friends gather for casual outdoor concerts, a summer tradition. August performers include New Wave/ska icons the English Beat, alternative/indie Huntington Beach band the Aquabats, Queen tribute band Queen Nation, and ’80s tribute group Flashback Heart Attack. Aug. 10: Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley; Aug. 17 and 24: Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach, 33333 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point; ocparks.com

THROUGH AUG. 24

OC PARKS SUNSET CINEMA

The rest of the August lineup includes “Kung Fu Panda” at Mason Regional Park on Aug. 11, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on Aug. 18; and “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on Aug. 25. Pre-show entertainment starts at 6 p.m., and the movie begins after sundown. ocparks.com