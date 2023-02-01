The open road, sweeping vistas, pacing the trip at your own leisure – sure beats the stress of airports and public travel. But an RV is intimidating and often a hefty commitment and it’s no fun sleeping in the backseat of your daily driver, so what’s the solution? Christine and Tyler Carmody wondered the same thing in early 2020 when planning surfing trips to Baja California, a Peninsula on the border of Southern California well-known for outdoor adventures. With their combined experience in design and woodworking, they designed and built their own adventure van and quickly realized they had a knack and a passion for converting vans into long-lasting catalysts for a lifetime of memories, officially started their boutique conversion shop, DOHO Vans.

DOHO Vans specializes in handcrafted, luxury Sprinter vans designed to withstand any adventure. From fully custom conversions to pre-select layouts, DOHO Vans tailors their services to your specific needs. Their exclusive layouts offer versatile open floorplans to suit individual needs in options of 144” and 170” Mercedes Sprinter vans. Whether you know exactly what you want or need tailored input, DOHO Vans’ experience and expertise will work intimately with you to build your dream van.

While DOHO Vans can do full van overhaul, they can also help with single-ticket item installations such as wall panels, windows, cabinets A/C units and more. With decades of experience in cabinetry and upholstery, you can trust in the craftsmanship and quality of this family-run shop. “We want your van to last a lifetime,” co-owner Christine shares. Her background in sailing and Tyler’s experience with automobiles sets DOHO Vans apart, leaning into a marine-grade style rather than that of the basic van-grade. “They’re more durable to withstand more elements…they feel like land yachts,” she continues, “everything is on a curve, much like building a boat. We want the van to feel as open and spacious as possible, you want to be able to enjoy being inside the van.” DOHO Vans takes a different approach, prioritizing storage and making the interior feel light, airy and open.

Choosing the right layout is the first step to building your home on wheels. If you’re looking for the family road trip vehicle, try the 144” Riviera layout fit with a dinette that converts into a spacious bed and 2-person backseat, a full kitchen and plenty of storage. The 170” Twins layout comfortably sits and sleeps 4 people with a galley kitchen, large Isotherm refrigerator, a dinette that converts into an oversized queen size bed and an interior bathroom fit with a composting toilet. This layout is good for a family doing long distance trips or people living in their van. Try the classic dinette layout of the 144” Second Point, which comes with a 20 gallon fresh water tank, a 7 gallon gray water system, a propane water heater, a compact Porti-Potti toilet and solar paneling. Put your own personality into each layout by choosing from a variety of materials, colors, fabrics and finishes. They also offer the option of partial builds, a cost-effective way of planning stages to the ultimate build that you want.

Appointment slots for 2023 will be available as soon as the Spring. Prices for full builds start at $60,000 and can go up to $160,000. Prices range based on the scope and nature of each project. Born out of love for each other and adventure, DOHO Vans is committed to helping you spend more time in nature with lasting comfort.