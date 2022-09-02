The perfect place to rest and revive your senses in an atmosphere of absolute relaxation.

Sensira is the perfect resort for a rebirth of your senses, in an atmosphere of elegance and maximum comfort that will make you enjoy an experience that uniquely connects with them, while you devote yourself to relaxation. Our excellent location is within Petempich Bay, an area in Puerto Morelos, 18 minutes away from the Cancun International Airport and 22 minutes away from the Cancun hotel zone. We are surrounded by the majestic Mexican Caribbean, with incredible mangroves and calm waters that will offer you an atmosphere of peace and relaxation in a semi-private space; not to mention the paradisiacal landscapes that will please your senses, such as the largest coral reef in Mesoamerica with 1,000 kilometers of extension located in front of our facilities. If you wish to enjoy your time as a family, rest assured that you will find the perfect spaces for each one of you and have the time of your life, with areas specifically designed for the smallest member to the eldest.

From the moment you set foot in our resort you will be able to feel an exclusive atmosphere of absolute calmness, surrounded by a beautiful ecosystem of flora and fauna endemic to the region, such as the mangrove, embracing you with one of a kind experience and awakening each one of your senses. Besides, with our genuine love for service that pays attention to every single detail, you’ll be fully taken care of.

We know how extraordinary you are, that’s why our rooms are influenced by precious stones that are authentic and have their own attributes, just like you. Our rooms will inspire you while you indulge in restfulness and relaxation with our pillow and aromatherapy menu.

The whole family will surely find their special spot in our infinity pool and our exclusive spa with 9 cabins, hydrotherapy, steam room, sauna, beauty salon, Bridal lounge and the Kids Studio for the little ones. We create an environment that allows you to reconnect as a family. Let yourself be embraced by our Wellness Experience, where you and your family will feel delicately pampered and relaxed enough to help you connect with each other and create wonderful memories together.

Enjoy and spend an unforgettable, fun and singular moment with your whole family, we have outstanding experiences waiting for you: Baby Explorer Club (Children from 1 to 3 years), Adventure Club (children from 4 to 12 years), Emoji Teens Club (from 12 to 17 years), Climbing wall, Zipline, Gym, Shows and Night Entertainment for the entire family, Aquapark with fountains, as well as an extraordinary eight-hole Mini Golf Course with panoramic views and slides.

The most unique sensations reside in our exclusive gourmet restaurants, where you will find a la carte food specialties from several regions of the world to satisfy your appetite with the most extraordinary culinary flavors, we have 13 restaurants and bars, three of them offer specialties and one of them signature cuisine, your palate will be fully satisfied with our pleasant touch.

