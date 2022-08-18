In a world that has seen its share of changes challenges and setbacks since the emergence of SMKFLWR L I F E S T Y L E clothing brand in 2017, truer words never spoken than for this OC original to drop anchor on Main Street in Surf City, USA on Memorial Day Weekend 2021. And to celebrate Founder & CEO Kevin Madden commemorates the 1-year anniversary of the opening of the flagship store with a summer full of major event partnerships (See Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL and Fourth of July Pier Fest in Huntington Beach) and a range of online sales and in-store promotions.

As the most recent brand to make a splash in the market of Born-in-SoCal, Made-in-SoCal brands it is clear to see why the risk is paying off. “What we found out is that there is an appetite for a fashion surf/ streetwear brand to thrive in this space”, says Madden who started the company out of local north side surfing legend and friend Teddy “Shreddy” Navarro’s garage.

If you take it from them, what has become of the gritty and humble days of this family-owned startup, is an admittedly unexpected reward in risk taking.

