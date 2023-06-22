New Summer, New You: 9 Ways to Refresh Your Beauty and Fashion Routines This Season

With warm and sunny weather comes optimism and renewed energy within us all! There’s no better time than summer to refresh your beauty and fashion routines.

It is past time to indulge in self-wellness again. However, remember not to start a new habit without knowing the benefits first. Anything you wear or put inside your body should work for you, not against you.

It is always fun to try new products — especially when all of your questions have been answered! Here are nine ways you can refresh your routines this summer season.

1. Redefine Your Pregnancy With Ritual

For a moment, forget everything you think you know about prenatal vitamins. You may be surprised to learn that there is only a slight difference between multivitamins and prenatal vitamins.

Maybe you’re heading to Ritual to ask, “Can you take prenatal vitamins without being pregnant?” If you’re trying to become pregnant, the prenatal vitamins created by Ritual have added choline, iodine, and biotin (as compared to their traditional multivitamin). These three additions are key when planning to grow a new human!

You do not have to wait for a positive pregnancy test to take prenatal vitamins. Think of it as you prepare your body to create the ultimate baby house. As always, you should consult your physician before starting any new routine. When you’re ready, let Ritual support your body before, during, and beyond pregnancy.

2. Create a Quality Look at Sapphire

Fashion has taken on an individuality that big retail stores cannot master. A quality look requires a unique design, high-quality fabrics, and a dash of personality. Sapphire checks all these boxes to refresh your look this summer.

The best thing about Sapphire is they have created something for everyone. Women, children, and men can all find a wide variety of clothing selections to enjoy. If you need a daily look that can easily transform into a summer casual party, look no further than Sapphire! From head to toe, they’ve got you covered (literally) with quality textiles that cannot be found anywhere else.

Don’t forget your accessories! With silk scarves, tunics, handbags, and shoes, your outfits are interchangeable and always coordinated.

The creators of Sapphire have shown a commitment to quality which has stood the test of time for years. If you hope to try a new look this summer, consider expressing your individuality with Sapphire.

3. Have Your Fun (and Drink It, Too) With Olipop

There is something special about being a kid and cracking open a soda can on a hot summer day. Little did we know as children that soda is unhealthy and works against our wellness goals. Thankfully, soda lovers can rejoice knowing that Olipop has developed a healthy soda that will surely please the child in us all.

Is there really such a thing as healthy soda? To answer this question, first, it’s important to understand the cons of traditional soda. Many medical experts will tell you the same thing; sweetened sodas contain high amounts of sugar and bring on all the associated risks. Diabetes, obesity, and dozens of other issues can stem from consuming large amounts of sugar. Guess what? Diet soda is even more unhealthy.

Enter Olipop: Olipop is low in sugar (only 2.5g) and has 45 calories or less in each serving. For perspective, a traditional soda can has 39 grams of sugar and 150 calories.

If you are still unconvinced, Olipop offers healthy soda in 14 flavors, including vintage cola and root beer. Each serving also includes fiber to support digestive health. Olipop is free of all preservatives and artificial sweeteners but packed with great taste. You can feel good this summer satisfying your inner kid with a healthy soda from Olipop.

4. You’re Always in Style With Johnny Was

Comfort and quality are the fashion trends that are always in style. If you are looking for a clothing line with everything you need, look no further than boho womens clothing from Johnny Was.

Sometimes more casual clothing can lack quality and style. Bohemian (boho) style clothing perfected by Johnny Was is the answer. The result is an authentic and quality look by defying trends and combining luxurious hand stitching with vibrancy.

Johnny Was offers tees, blouses, slacks, dresses, accessories, and more! There is never a worry that your look is out of style. These vintage and classic designs stand the test of time and keep you comfortable doing it. There is no better option than interchanging looks from day to night with Johnny Was.

Are you going to a pool party this summer? Johnny Was has swimwear sure to inspire a splash! Keep that authentic boho women’s style in every aspect of your summer look. Refresh your casual wardrobe into anything but ordinary with the boho women’s clothing from Johnny Was.

5. Try Sunmed for Skin Wellness

There is no question that the sun wreaks havoc on our skin. This is especially true in the summer when we are more likely to spend time outdoors. Everyone knows the dangers that long-term sun exposure poses to our skin health.

While there are endless options for sunblock, topical creams to treat overall wellness and recovery of your skin are less straightforward. Let Sunmed play a part in your skin wellness routine with their CBD cream.

Sunmed’s Full Spectrum Topical Cream is an award-winning formula that can enhance your skin recovery routine like no other product. It contains shea butter, cocoa butter, and even coconut oil to give you a luxurious moisturizer for your skin. In addition, the combination of peppermint, arnica flower, MSM, and hemp extract targets your trouble areas with the power of plant synergy.

Simply put, Sunmed’s CBD cream is confidently backed by a quality guarantee, so even if you’re not satisfied, you have nothing to lose. Add to your wellness routine this summer with wellness products from Sunmed, the natural cannabinoid store.

6. L’Evate You (and Your Wellness) This Summer

Even adults look forward to summertime! There are trips we want to take, activities we want to do, and memories we hope to share with family and friends. While the warmer weather may inspire and give us more energy, as we get older, our bodies have to work even harder to support the things we want to do. The rejuvenating L’Evate You products will help get you and your goals started off right this summer.

L’Evate You is a specially designed product line targeted at building and replacing energy centers in your cells. As we age, even our cells suffer some wear and tear. Being exposed to an unhealthy diet, toxins in the environment, and just getting older, the mitochondrion in our cells begins to deteriorate.

The ingredients of L’Evate include 30 superfoods and a special blend of four “miracle molecules” (M-charged) in each Go Green powder formula.

All you do is mix the powder with water and enjoy! If you want to get more creative, add L’Evate You to your smoothie, breakfast drink, or anything you want! The possibilities are endless and made simple, so you can easily add this wellness routine to your plan this summer.

7. Go Bold With Guizio

With the arrival of summer come the events of the season! Women must constantly change their look and attire from beach bonfires to black tie weddings to fit the occasion. Whether you need stylish denim, a sexy blazer, or a black corset, Guizio is there to help you achieve your look.

While this summer may be the first time you’re looking for classic accessories in a while, Guizio’s empowering line may be the perfect fit. Inspired to capture sensuality and boldness, this modern look celebrates women who push boundaries. What better way to refresh your look this summer?

Items like Guizio’s black corset are now meant to be seen. You can wear it over or under your favorite pieces. The Guizio black corset embodies everything we love and want in a corset, with a boned structure, eye closures, and lattice back.

This summer, be bold and channel the incomparable New York style with designs by Guizio. Sometimes the best way to freshen up your routine is with a dramatic change.

8. Hair Wellness via Editorialist

During the summer months, chances are that our focus is more on fun activities than wellness. However, during these carefree months, we often expose our hair to harsher environments. Between salt water, chlorine, and excessive sun, it’s important to remember our hair care. If hair loss is a growing concern for you or someone you love, consider the feedback from Nutrafol reviews via Editorialist.

Nutrafol is a hair supplement for men and women, creating quite a stir in the discussion of hair wellness. Hair loss affects over 80 million Americans! Before Nutrafol, most hair losses were treated after the fact, leaving very few (if any) options for preventative measures. Since hair loss is linked to heredity, those treatments were essentially a waste.

Now, a supplement like Nutrafol can solve the problem from the inside out. By using ingredients that are rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and stress resistant, Nutrafol can promote healthier hair growth that lasts. Surprisingly, not all hair loss is pre-determined by heredity; the environment (for both men and women) plays a major factor. Nutrafol combats these issues head-on and creates a hair wellness routine targeted to prevent hair loss.

9. Eyes Wide Open With DRMTLGY

You may remember the days when you could wake up without bags under your eyes. As we age, both men and women lose elasticity in the skin around their eyes, which is thin and easily dehydrated. Eye masks from DRMTLGY will forever change your morning beauty routine.

With the warmer weather approaching, it’s easy to forget about skincare short of ensuring we have enough sunscreen. Even protecting our skin from damage doesn’t change the fact we still need to treat some areas of skin with more special care. The skin under our eyes can really benefit from eye masks from DRMTLGY.

These little masks contain powerful ingredients like caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. They work together to reduce puffiness under the eyes. The masks also pamper your delicate eye area, revealing younger-looking eyes after every use. They also feel fantastic! If you store the brightening eye masks in the refrigerator, each application is a welcome and refreshing start to your morning. There is no better pick-me-up for your eyes this summer than eye masks from DRMTLGY.

So Fresh and So Clean, Clean

There are endless ways to refresh your beauty and fashion routines this season. We should always look for opportunities to explore new things and find products that support our individual wellness.

If you want to express a new side of your personality, changing your wardrobe is a great place to begin. When you hope to feel great, remember that supplements, vitamins, and taking care of yourself from within are key. Of course, you should always treat yourself and indulge a bit; just make sure you aren’t working against your health and always put good things into your body.

True beauty comes from within, but it’s also important to care for your exterior, especially your hair and skin. Pamper yourself and specialize in healthy beauty products that promote physical wellness.

These nine fantastic products are a great way to refresh your routine—but don’t wait for summer, start being a new you today.