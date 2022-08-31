As the creator of lifestyle’s new face of OC-built and Cali-made boutique clothing brands, Kevin Madden, CEO of SMKFLWR (surf-inspired clothing and lifestyle) says that having the guts to deliver on his promise to remain American made has paid off.

“I always imagined having to take risks in business and keeping my promise to make all our clothing in the USA has been a risk worth taking.” Madden‘s loyal supporters of the brand add that a slightly higher price point for limited run graphics of locally drawn original artwork, extensive fabric quality sourcing and testing and haute couture standards for construction is easily justified by the exclusivity of owning a piece from one of his limited release collections. Reminiscent of a bespoke shopping experience of brands at a much higher price point the refreshingly relevant offering of seasonal color palettes and fashion trends set the tone in a well-appointed boutique not often found in this space. From swimwear to ready-to-wear SMKFLWR lifestyle is keeping an ever-expanding audience satisfied. New capsule drops are churned out as quickly as this brand has evolved into the latest in-the-know before-you-know brand and those styles will be once again flying into neighborhoods well beyond the confines of OC. After all, OC is and always will be the epicenter of culture. A recent major partnership with vibey beach party Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL has SMKFLWR riding high tide into what is sure to be a hot summer of exciting new fashion streetwear and authentic board shorts designed and tested by local north side surfing legend Teddy “Shreddy” Navarro melding new school and old school in a dare I say sophisticated way. Just 3 blocks from the pier with the waves breaking in the background all shipping, returns and customer service go straight through the flagship location at 301 Main St. in Huntington Beach. There you will find a new kind of lifestyle brand. One with undeniable southern California energy.

301 Main St. Suite 109

Huntington Beach, CA. 92648

smkflwr.com