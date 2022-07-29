Experience a Desert Oasis at Omni Tucson National Resort

With miles of pristine desert, an impressive array of cactus and spectacular mountain views, Tucson is an authentic Southwestern destination. You can absorb the unique scenery by exploring nature, stargazing, playing on legendary golf courses or relaxing by the pool.

Experience the unique culture and Old West history at the OK Corral or in one of the local museums. Whether your idea of a vacation is taking a jeep tour, hiking along the historic Anza Trail, shopping for treasures or enjoying the arts, Tucson is full of wonderful things to do.

In the natural splendor of the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Omni Tucson National Resort is a destination for relaxation and renewal. After an action-packed day on one of our highly acclaimed golf courses, rejuvenate your senses in our fabulous resort-style pool before relaxing over fine dining – all while surrounded by the bold colors and warm hues of the Arizona desert.

Spacious guest rooms and lofts boast expansive king or two queen bed accommodations in inviting desert hues of avocado and chocolate-brown leather furnishings. Private terraces or balconies add an intriguing outdoor element to each room with breathtaking views of the manicured golf course and scenic mountains. Tiled floors and the luxurious master bathroom all complement the natural style and relaxed ambiance.

Indulge in a quiet day by the pool with your own private cabana with premium lounge chairs, a flat screen television and luxurious amenities. Sweetwater is a luxurious zero edge pool which offers a peaceful escape from everyday stress.

​​As the host course for the PGA TOUR® Champions Cologuard Classic, and previous host of the PGA TOUR’s Chrysler Classic and Southern Arizona Open, the resort’s Catalina Golf Course takes center stage. Its traditional-style fairways cap a bluff overlooking the beauty of the Santa Catalina Mountains. The PGA pros rank the 18th hole as one of the most challenging finishing holes on the tour.

If you are looking for a native challenge in Tucson, try our desert-style Sonoran golf course. This Tom Lehman-designed course offers a combination of native desert vegetation with strategic fairway bunkering. Players can approach each hole in a variety of ways, keeping the course challenging and unique with each new round.

Legends Bar & Grill is the perfect place to unwind. Our sports bar offers casual club fare and a great selection of spirits, single malt scotches, and cigars. Catch the latest sporting event on one of our flat screen televisions or enjoy some friendly competition in a game of shuffleboard or billiards.

For nearly 20 years, Bob’s Steak & Chop House has been synonymous in Texas with fine steaks. Now both residents and visitors to Tucson can enjoy this nationally renowned steakhouse, recently honored with OpenTable’s The Diners’ Choice Award for the Top 100 Steakhouses in America, which specializes in the finest corn-fed, Midwestern prime beef. The Bob’s Steakhouse formula is simple: incredible meat, gigantic shrimp, fabulous salads and decadent desserts. In fact, Bon Appétit magazine calls it “the kind of fare you’ll want to go back for again and again.”

Plan your desert-inspired luxury escape today.