Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, nestled around a quarter mile long charming and faithful reproduction of Venice’s Grand Canal, complete with cobbled walkways, street side cafes, and illuminated painted sky ceilings, you’ll be enchanted with more than a dozen world-class and award-winning dining venues, over 160 signature stores and premier luxury shopping. Celebrate your visit at one of the famed culinary hot spots headed by renowned chefs: Wolfgang Puck’s CUT, Emeril Lagasse’s Delmonico Steakhouse, Buddy Valastro’s Buddy V’s Ristorante and Carlo’s Bakery, Lorena Garcia’s CHICA, SUSHISAMBA, and Smith & Wollensky. A visit to Las Vegas is never complete without experiencing the best of the Strip entertainment offerings to cap off your evening fun.

Gondola Rides

A Vegas must-see and experience. Take a ride in an authentic Venetian-style gondola, floating beneath bridges, beside cafes, under balconies, all while coasting down the half-mile Grand Canal. A singing gondolier pilots every gondola and surrender to the romance of a live serenade from your one-of-a-kind vantage point and the only place in Las Vegas where guests can window shop by gondola.

Spiegelworld Atomic Saloon Show™

Spiegelworld’s riotous and raunchy romp through the wild, Wild West as it never was, with drop-dead sexy acrobats and ridiculous comedy mayhem from a cavalcade of cowboys, showgirls, nuns, lawmen and lay-abouts. It all takes place inside Madame Boozy Skunkton’s rowdy saloon, boasting the most delicious cocktail menu this side of the Mississippi. Atomic Saloon Show is a two time Best of Las Vegas winner, voted “Best New Show” in 2020 and “Best Acrobatic Show” in 2021.

Flight Club Social Darts

Flight Club Social Darts was founded in 2015 to bring unexpected, ridiculous joy to pub-goers. Surprising people with its fusion of premium food and beverage offerings mixed with a high-tech game experience that makes darts approachable and fun to play whether someone is a beginner, or a master. This puts the focus on bringing people together and redefining moments with friends. Each venue is unique, capturing local magic and combining it with the thrill of the fairgrounds where the game of darts was invented. Flight Club Social Darts is the newest attraction to Grand Canal Shoppes and will open in Fall 2022.

KAMU Ultra Karaoke

It’s time to drop the mic right! Guests can sing their heart out at KAMU Ultra Karaoke, the first high-end karaoke club on the Las Vegas Strip and the most ‘note’-able in the world. Boasting an unrivaled experience with the ultimate in luxury and technology, KAMU is how Vegas does karaoke. Guests can sing in the comfort of one of 40 of KAMU’s upscale singing suites.

Madame Tussauds

The world’s greatest celebrity wax museum, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas! This 30,000 square-foot Las Vegas playground is the ultimate experience – jump in a larger-than-life roulette wheel filled with over 1 million poker chips, party the night away with Drake, and raise a glass at the Teremana Tequila-themed bar with Dwayne Johnson’s record-breaking tequila brand, bringing the Mana exclusively to the Las Vegas attraction welcoming guests with his wax figure.

Minus 5 Ice Experience

Chill out in the most unique ice bar in Las Vegas. Party with over 90 tons of ice while exploring a winter wonderland filled with amazing, interactive ice sculptures. Everything inside the ice bar is made of ice; the walls, the seats and even the glasses that you enjoy your beverage in. Minus 5 are always creating new ice sculptures to continuously reinvent the experience throughout the year. This unique, one-of-a-kind ice bar experience is sure to create some fun and amazing memories for you and your friends.

PanIQ Escape Room & Lounge

Get ready to escape in Sin City! PanIQ Room offers you a chance to fully immerse yourself in another world as you solve puzzles, search for clues, break codes, and master every challenge between you and victory. Choose from seven next-generation rooms that push the boundaries between reality and fantasy. Adventure seekers can survive the apocalypse in Zombie Outbreak, learn the art of magic in Wizard Trials, or beat the odds in Casino Heist, among other themes.

And… PanIQ is the only Vegas escape room that combines brain-challenging games with a full-service bar and lounge. Enjoy a variety of thematically appropriate signature cocktails and classic drinks before or after your game.

PanIQ Room is an ideal choice for date night, family outings, friendly excursions, and corporate team building. With seven rooms, PanIQ can accommodate large gatherings and events. Private and public games are available.

One team. One mission. One hour. Get lost in the adventure.

Sandbox VR

Be transported and transformed in immersive experiences that feel like the future.

Sandbox is a futuristic VR experience for groups of up to 6 where you can see and physically interact with everyone inside, just like the real world. Inspired by Star Trek’s Holodeck, their exclusive worlds let you feel like you’re living inside a game or movie, and are built by EA, Sony, and Ubisoft veterans.

Your real body transforms into your virtual body. When you enter our worlds, you become the action. Thanks to Hollywood motion capture cameras, 3D precision body trackers, custom hardware, and haptic suits, you get a feeling of transformation you can’t get anywhere else. You might forget you left reality and you can’t experience this anywhere else.