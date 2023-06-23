Daniel Kim has dedicated his life’s work to the establishment of the most exceptional personal injury law firm in the nation. It has become evident that his unwavering passion for supporting those who may feel powerless during difficult times dates back to his formative years and has evolved into a steadfast commitment as he embarked on a remarkable journey from South Korea to Iraq while serving in the army, eventually returning to his cherished home in Orange County, where he laid the foundation for The Law Offices of Daniel Kim.

Since his youth, Kim’s familial influences instilled in him a devotion to helping others–particularly during their most trying of moments. This resolute calling led him to forge a career in the legal profession as a personal injury lawyer, safeguarding the rights of clients who have suffered at the hands of negligent individuals.

Kim’s professional pursuits reached new heights after he attained his Juris Doctorate from the prestigious Fowler School of Law at Chapman University in Orange, CA, subsequently earning admission to the State Bar of California.

His passion has taken him around the globe, serving as a paralegal in the US Army JAG Corps, stationed in Seoul, South Korea, and Baghdad, Iraq. Inspired by his invaluable experiences, he laid the cornerstone of The Law Offices of Daniel Kim upon his return to the US.

At the core of Kim’s philosophy lies the belief that a personal injury law firm should be client-centric. Therefore, when establishing his own practice as the featured car accident lawyer in Orange County, Kim was determined to assemble a team of like-minded and compassionate legal professionals who shared a sincere interest in assisting others, as well.

Today, Kim’s illustrious firm stands as a shining beacon of excellence, recognized by the nation’s most esteemed legal organizations as one of the best personal injury law firms in Orange County. Among the numerous accolades bestowed upon him and his firm are the AV Preeminent peer review rating through Martindale-Hubbell, a 10.0 “Superb” Avvo rating, inclusion in The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40, and membership in the esteemed Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum–serving as testaments to the exceptional caliber of Kim and his legal team.

Since its inception, the firm has solidified its presence throughout Southern California, with offices in Costa Mesa, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside, and Fresno, with plans to continue expanding their footprint. The primary objective has always been to provide clients with unparalleled peace of mind through uncompromising, quality representation. As Kim states, “The better we perform that job, the better we serve our clients.”

