Canada Goose has long spoken to the hearts of explorers. The luxury heritage brand has been going strong since 1957 when it first began parkas and cold weather gear just right for tackling Canada’s glaciers, mountains, rivers, and forests. So, when Canada Goose was ready to launch its first sneaker collection, it set its sights on Los Angeles with its mountain ranges, endless stretches of beach, desert climes, and urban trails. Ready to slide into some breakout Glacier Trail Sneakers?

Glacier Trail’s high performance, exceptional comfort, protection, and outstanding style were designed to appeal to all-terrain trekkers. Those eyeing challenging hikes like the rugged Tiger Tail Trail will appreciate Glacier Trail’s multi-directional tread, “undulating ridgeline,” and heel flare designed for enhanced grip, extended ground contact, and steadiness that lends itself to descents.

Heading to Solstice Canyon’s 30-foot waterfall? Glacier Trail’s HDry® membrane ensures a waterproof interior. Taking this a step further are 100% breathable microfiber insoles with temperature-regulating properties. Additional support comes through the lightweight EVA midsole. Providing exceptional stability is a protective leather wrap, as well as a heel stabilizer. A stretch collar and 360-degree lacing system provide extra comfort.

Plan on trekking the Grand Central Circuit with stops at the Geffen for MOCA, followed by dinner at Grand Central Market’s Moon Rabbit? The Glacier Trail sneaker’s style easily translates from hiking paths to dining venues. The sneakers are crafted from suede and premium leather with a sleek design available in high tops ($550) and low tops ($450). A bit of extra flare comes via the high top’s zipper. Neutral colors bring versatility for pairing with any outfit, and seasonal hues like Sundial Orange and Ozone Blue are ideal for making style statements. While in the footwear department, check out other options, like the lightweight Cypress and Crofton Puffer Mules (the Crofton Puffer Boots are great, too).

Sneakers aren’t the only new offerings on tap at South Coast Plaza’s Canada Goose store. Standing out is the summer collection of t-shirts and shorts designed for layering as the climate fluctuates. For moving into fall temps, there’s everything from Kind Fleece hoodies to lightweight down vests and parkas. A longtime favorite for Hollywood film crews: Canada Goose’s quintessential parka that combats colder temps. Need accessories? It’s possible to pick up waist packs, hats (Venture Bucket Hat, comin’ for ya!), gloves, scarves, and socks.

And yes, the style of Canada Goose clothing is right on point, but so, too, is the company’s HUMANATURE platform, which focuses on environmental and social sustainability. Since 2019, over 50% of Canada Goose products have been made with Preferred Fibers and Materials (PFMs)–think plant-based, recycled, biodegradable and organic. Their aim: “…to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm.”

Baldwin Hills’ Steps Trail, Runyon Canyon, Griffith Park, Sunset Boulevard, Mt. Baldy and beyond… Canada Goose is ready to equip Angelenos with just the right gear for heeding the call of adventure and seeing where each trail leads.