You probably have never seen Reno-Tahoe like this. In fact, you almost certainly haven’t. After one of the biggest winters ever recorded in Reno-Tahoe history, the region will be putting on a spring and summer display that hasn’t been seen in decades. Hills will glow electric green. Wildflowers will bloom. Lakes will fill. Skiing will extend long into the summer.

Imagine lounging on a white sand beach under the summer sun with both the deep blue of Lake Tahoe and the gleaming white of snow-capped mountain peaks filling your vision. Imagine golfing on the iridescent green of a golf course that is more vibrant than ever because of the big winter. Picture yourself adventuring through fields of wildflowers, exploring snow-fed rivers and sampling the freshest agriculture fed by Sierra runoff.

Have you ever heard of the unofficial Tahoe triathlon? Or have you ever packed three sports and three seasons into one day? Reno-Tahoe is famous for unorthodox multi-sport adventure days each spring. It’s a place where you can paddleboard, ski and golf in the same day. Or mountain bike, river raft and ski. Pick your own three sports, blend summer and winter activities in the glorious spring sun, and polish it all off with a lakefront meal or an exploration of Reno’s dynamic dining and cocktail culture.

There are not many places on the planet where you can pack winter, spring and summer into a single day. And there are not many seasons that will serve up such incredible snow conditions as this season. Remember this season by celebrating with a Tahoe triathlon completely tailored to your own tastes. This is the season to do it.

But if all of that sounds too strenuous to you, don’t worry. There are much more relaxing Reno-Tahoe activities on the menu.

Don’t Miss These Can’t-Miss Events

Reno-Tahoe has a jam-packed event calendar with everything from free, crowd-pleasing shows to world-class music festivals and sporting events. Whatever your age, your musical taste, your activity level, you’ll find an event in Reno-Tahoe to match.

Catch a Reno Aces minor league baseball game right in the center of downtown Reno. Dance outdoors to the tunes of legendary musicians at the Harvey’s concert series in South Lake Tahoe. Catch a show in one of Reno’s many premier music venues. Or watch free live music at Tahoe City’s Common Beach. It’s all up to you. If “event” brings to mind something much more active, check out Big Blue Adventure’s lineup of running, cycling and adventure racing. There’s no better way to see Tahoe than under the pedal power or your own two feet.

Float on a Full Lake Tahoe or Raft a Rushing River

Winters are the lifeblood of spring and summer. Big winters mean full lakes and rushing rivers. To see the Sierra transform from snow-clad winter into river-rushing spring is a thing of beauty. This historic winter will fill lakes to the brim, and swell rivers with snowmelt. Whether it is a peaceful day paddleboarding on a brimming Lake Tahoe or a raft down the Truckee River from Lake Tahoe’s outlet to River Ranch, the wonder of a water-filled summer and spring is the perfect way to both relax and feel the thrill of running rapids or gliding across stillwater. That snow you skied all winter is now your summer playground for lazy lake days.

Savor the Sierra

Bring your appetite. After the long hibernation of winter, spring and early summer bring back a burst of fresh, local flavors. Dine on sun-ripened fruits and vegetables throughout Reno’s vibrant Midtown dining district or at Lake Tahoe’s legendary lakefront establishments. Here, the combination of the stunning mountain landscape and fertile Sierra foothills leads to locally grown delicacies served with a side of spectacular scenery. With small farms bracketing Reno-Tahoe to the east and the west, farm-to-table dishes abound in this growing culinary destination. And be sure to pair each dish with a local brew from establishments like Alibi Ale Works, Reno’s Lead Dog or Revision Brewing, or a regional wine or whiskey.

Shred Summer Snow

There aren’t many seasons you can ski long into summer. But this is one of those years. Check with local ski resorts, but expect skiing to be available long into the months you traditionally picture as lake lounging weather. Pack the skis or snowboard or pick up a rented pair for a chance to say you spent a summer day on skis or a snowboard. As opposed to winter, when everyone is bundled up in cold weather gear, summer skiing is a festive celebration of a big winter. Expect T-shirts and maybe even some shorts on the slopes, and a festive atmosphere. Make sure to make time for aprés at one of Tahoe’s legendary slopeside establishments like Le Chamois at Palisades Tahoe.

Enter The Wild West

If you ever wondered what it was like to walk the streets of an 1800s silver mining boom town, swing into Virginia City, just over a half hour outside of Reno, and rewind the clock. Like the Wild West preserved in a time capsule, Virginia City served up stiff cocktails at the Bucket of Blood Saloon or camel racing spectacles that will captivate the whole family. Walk the wooden boardwalk and stop into Old West storefronts. It’s the perfect desert outpost to time travel back to the Western frontier.

Fly In Style

Getting to Reno-Tahoe has never been easier. With regular convenient flights from multiple Southern California airports including LAX, Long Beach and Burbank, Reno-Tahoe is a simple, direct flight away. Keep the travel simple. It makes the vacation that much sweeter.

For more information on flight deals to Reno-Tahoe, and to start planning your trip, visit https://flyrenotahoe.org/la/