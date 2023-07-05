Snapshot: Casa Youth Shelter CEO Finds Home

From her first job out of college—a teacher in a Florida middle school—Hubbard knew she wanted to work with young people. “Teaching was my first true love. I did everything: spelling bee, drama club—even though I can’t act or sing. I had eight years of classroom experience and loved every second of it.”

She was teaching “To Kill a Mockingbird” when she mentioned that she’d once considered going to law school. A student asked her why she didn’t, and the question brought her up short. “I didn’t have an answer, and that bothered me. So I decided to go.”

She moved across the country to attend the Western State College of Law in Irvine, where she thrived but also recognized early that she wouldn’t practice law. Through her teaching years, she’d grown passionate about making an impact, and she wanted to get back into that space. She found Girls Inc. “It was the marrying of my greater skills, and I realized, this is where I’m supposed to be.”

During Hubbard’s time at Girls Inc., the group doubled the number of girls it served. “The organization’s mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, and I don’t know how you can’t get on board with that. My daughter was 4 months old when I started there, and it was like they were giving me a handbook for how to raise the kind of young woman I want to bring into this world.”

When she heard the story of Casa Youth

Shelter, Hubbard was instantly intrigued. The Los Alamitos-based nonprofit, founded in 1978, provides temporary housing, counseling, and therapy to teens in crisis who might otherwise have nowhere to turn for help. “There’s a large group of kiddos living in crisis who don’t qualify for protective custody. Casa is for those kids, and it spoke to me, because I was one of those kids.”

Hubbard lived in poverty as a child; some days she would come home from school to find the electricity or water had been shut off. But “we were never reported because we were always clean enough and fed enough. We didn’t have any visible marks. We slipped under the radar.”

She aims to expand the services at Casa Youth Shelter to include counseling focused on life skills, goal setting, and career and educational planning. “It’s one thing to help pull kids out of crisis, but what happens next? We’re great at disrupting the immediate crisis, and now we want to disrupt bigger cycles.”

Part of that is helping young people create interpersonal connections to help them feel like they belong. “There were so many times where I felt like I was the smelly kid with greasy hair, and you don’t always realize how that affects your relationships with other people. There’s so much shame that comes along with poverty and abuse.”

She tells her own story to inspire the teens she works with at the shelter. “Our kids need to know: You are not the worst thing that’s ever happened to you. You can be a straight-A student, you can be a lawyer, or a CEO, or a teacher. Or you can just be happy.”

Quote: “It’s important for people to know that poverty, abuse, and neglect—all of which I survived and experienced—doesn’t always look the way people think it looks.”