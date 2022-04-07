Home Blog

Rooms We Love: A Place With Taste

Having grown up with a mom in design, Mikaela Greiner’s passion for creating spaces started at a young age. Her goal for her kitchen was to make it innovative and comfortable while staying true...
Suenos Laguna Beach Restaurant Review Orange Coast Magazine

Main Course: Sueños in Laguna Beach

Food writer Gretchen Kurz says Laguna Beach newbie boasts inventive kitchen.
Jane Fujishige Yada is the Chairwoman of the Board of Segerstrom Center for the...

She brings her O.C. farming roots and love of the arts to her position.
5 Underground Places to Discover in Orange County

Below street level, there are plenty of places to explore in O.C.
Bowers Museum president Keller dies

The international traveler led the organization for more than 30 years.
Baker on the Rise

Karlo Evaristo, formerly a fine-dining chef, has been selling sourdough loaves as a cottage enterprise for two years. Sound easy? It’s not. He plans to open 61 Hundred Bread in Santa Ana in early 2023.
Person of Interest: Professional Food Stylist Judean Sakimoto

Westminster native Judean Sakimoto is a professional food stylist who has worked with many of the county’s top restaurants and food brands.
Where to Dine on Thanksgiving in O.C.

A roundup of the restaurants in Orange County serving Thanksgiving dinner this year.
Balboa Craft Beer Festival This Weekend

Beer lovers, this is for you!
Kitchen Essentials for a Dream Kitchen

These luxury appliances can be found at home appliance stores around Orange County.
Don’t-Miss Events: Nov. 9-15

A Broadway musical, world-renowned Chinese designer’s exhibit, a string quartet, and more are coming to Orange County this week.
Snapshot: Breaking It Down

Chapman alum and White House aide Mitchell Rosenberg reflects on his journey creating the online political media platform Now Simplified.
Unique Tea Blends from Calafia Tea

This Costa Mesa tea brand offers small batch, artisanal blends.
Big Shows This Week in O.C.

Three rare opportunities come to Costa Mesa and a legendary designer’s exhibit opens at Bowers.
