You CAN Be Amazed By These Structures

There’s an extra reason to head to the Home Wing at South Coast Plaza this month: thousands of cans of food arranged just-so in structures that will make you laugh and take your breath away.

The 15th annual Canstruction Orange County design competition is taking place through Sept. 25. Presented by Community Action Partnership of Orange County, the contest raises money for the OC Food Bank and awareness about food insecurity for more than 400,000 of our neighbors.

Marvel at the engineering magic involved to make a can-can dancer’s skirt look like it’s in motion. Be amazed at the creativity on display in bringing the Madrigal home from the movie “Encanto” to life. Delight in seeing 10-foot depictions of characters from the movies “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Turning Red.” And the best part of all this wonderment? All the cans used—nearly 50,000 this year—are donated to OC Food Bank at the end of the exhibit to be distributed to shelters, soup kitchens, and other partners around O.C.

This is a competition, as well, and I was lucky enough to be part of the panel of judges. We had a tough time picking winners, which will be announced Sept. 20. But it’s not too late for you to get in on the fun of the contest and be charitable at the same time. One structure will be honored with the People’s Choice award; pick your favorite, vote for $1, and all those funds go to OC Food Bank as well.

Take some time to get out of the heat this week, and enjoy the simple pleasure of being awed by these fun structures made of food.