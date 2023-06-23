With Trial Date Set, Orange County ‘Slot Whisperer’ Takes Her Chances

Sara King was racking up millions gambling across Las Vegas—until she wasn’t.

What began as a money-lending business quickly turned sour for King, 39, who now faces several civil suits and possibly criminal charges.

Her original plan was to operate as an entrepreneur. “She was getting a lending license in Nevada, which would have been great for business, and she was supposedly finding new clients,” said her soon-to-be ex-husband Kamran Pahlavi.

But just as the neon city so often does, King allegedly became wrapped up in gambling, “constantly coming back to the room with grand prizes, saying she cracked the code of these machines, calling herself the slot whisperer,” Pahlavi added.

King’s new lifestyle involved high-end travel and dining and to keep up with the pricey pace, she lured in Swiss banker Laurent Reiss who would, over time, invest $10.2 million in the King Family Lending, before realizing that his money was instead funneling into slot machines and felt tables. Another victim, Pasadena surgeon Amal Obaid-Schmid, threw $400,000 in, only for it to disappear.

“She told us she normally didn’t open up deals to people that are not billionaires,” Obaid-Schmid told Los Angeles. “We trusted her. She was a lawyer running a licensed business. But we lost everything. I was devastated. I thought she was my friend.”

Now, she resides in her former home, Orange County, living out of an apartment paid for by her parents. A bank account that once reached tens of millions has been reduced to a total balance of $11.98.

“If I could pay everyone back, I would,” King told Orange Coast sister magazine Los Angeles, where you can read more of this story.