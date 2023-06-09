Wisdom From a Golf Instructor

Becoming PGA certified …

I was an assistant golf professional in 2009 at Pelican Hill and then I became PGA Class A. In 2015 I applied, studied, and tested and became PGA certified. There were about 200 people taking the test.

What new golfers are surprised by …

When you learn how to swim, the coach will break it down. They will say, “Today let’s use our arms only or legs only.” But somehow when people come to golf lessons, they think they can do it all in one piece while holding the club and it’s very challenging. When I have a new golfer come in, I break it down as well—“Today we’ll just use our hands, or just our head.” Learning is a process; it takes time.

Father’s Day gifts …

You can come to Pelican Hill and buy a gift card for an hour lesson. It’s such a great way to celebrate Father’s Day. We have the U.S. Open this month in L.A. You can buy a head cover or ball marker—anything with the U.S. Open logo is a great gift.