Where to See Fireworks in Orange County for July 4th, 2023

July 3:
City of Orange 3rd of July Celebration
- Price: Free
- Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: Grijalva Park, 368 North Prospect St., Orange
- https://www.cityoforange.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2340/16
Los Alamitos July 3 Fireworks Spectacular
- Price: Free, no reservations required
- Time: Show begins at 9 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.
- What to expect: Food, beverages, musical entertainment, vendor booths
- Location: Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, 11200 Lexington Drive, Los Alamitos
- https://cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation/events-facilities/events/4th-of-july/
July 4:
Aliso Viejo Community Association July 4th Celebration and Fireworks
- Price: Free
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- What to expect: Community booths, children’s crafts, face painting, carnival games, live performances, and a low-level fireworks show
- Location: Grand Park, 6101 City Lights Drive, Aliso Viejo
- https://www.avca.net/event/avca-july-4th-celebration-fireworks/
Anaheim Hills 4th of July Celebration
- Price: Free
- Time: Festival from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
- What to expect: The fireworks show closes a full day of the Anaheim Hills festival celebration that starts with a 5k/10k run at Canyon High School, and hosts patriotic activities all day.
- Locations: Peralta Canyon Park, 115 North Pinney Drive, Anaheim
- https://anaheimhillscommunitycouncil.org
Cypress Salute to America Celebration
- Price: Free
- Time: 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- What to expect: Vendors, live music by 80z All-Stars, food trucks
- Location: Cypress College, 9200 Valley View Street, Cypress
Dana Point 4th of July Fireworks
- Price: Free
- Time: 9 p.m.
- What to expect: View fireworks fired from a barge off the coast of Doheny State Beach.
- Location: Doheny State Beach, 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point
- https://www.danapoint.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/16269/68?curm=7&cury=2022
Huntington Beach Fireworks Over The Ocean
- Price: $28 for a general fireworks ticket for the reserved pier seating, $43 for a VIP fireworks viewing further down the pier plus a complimentary drink
- Time: Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- What to expect: All weekend long is the Pier Plaza Festival with food trucks, live entertainment, vendor booths, amusements, and carnival rides to enjoy before the fireworks show.
- Location: Huntington Beach Pier
- https://www.hb4thofjuly.org/fireworks
Irvine – Pacific Symphony July 4th Spectacular: Tribute to the Beatles
- Price: $39 and up
- Time: 8 p.m.
- What to expect:The band Classical Mystery Tour join Pacific Symphony to perform hits such as “Penny Lane,” “Come Together,” “Yesterday,” and “All You Need Is Love.” Followed by a fireworks display.
- Location: FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine
- https://www.pacificsymphony.org/show-info.php?id=423
La Habra 4th of July Celebration
- Price: $3 to $8
- Time: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- What to expect: Food, musical entertainment, vendor booths, flyover, kid’s activity booths
- Location: La Bonita Park, 1440 W. Whittier Blvd., La Habra
- https://www.lahabraca.gov/660/4th-of-July
Mission Viejo 4th of July Street Faire and Fireworks Spectacular
- Price: Free
- Time: Event begins at noon. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- What to expect: Live entertainment, food, kids’ games and rides, free shuttle from 1 to 8 p.m.
- Location: On Olympiad between Marguerite and Melinda
- https://mvactivities.com/all-mvac-events/july-4th-street-faire/
Newport Dunes Independence Day on The Back Bay
- Price: $50 day-of parking, $100 online VIP reserved parking
- Time: Gates open at 8 a.m.. Events start at 10 a.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- What to expect: Live music, food trucks, water park, watersport rentals, and a fireworks show
- Location: 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach
- https://www.newportdunes.com/event/independence-day-on-the-back-bay/
San Clemente 4th of July Fireworks Show
- Price: Free
- Time: 9 p.m.
- What to expect: The flyover by the Condor Squadron can be seen from San Clemente between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. before the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.
- Location: San Clemente Pier, 611 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente
- https://www.sanclementeguide.com/san-clemente-event-calendar/4th-of-july-fireworks
San Juan Capistrano Fourth of July Celebration
- Price: Free
- Time: Carnival starts at noon on July 4. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- What to expect:From Saturday through Tuesday, visit the San Juan Capistrano Summer Carnival where there will be food, exhibit booths, picnic games, live music, and a free trolley.
- Location: San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion
- https://www.sanjuancapistrano.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=110
City of Tustin Fourth of July Celebration
- Price: Free
- Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- What to expect: Live performance by SMITH (pop country group)
- Location: Tustin High School, 1171 El Camino Real, Tustin
- https://www.tustinca.org/1073/Fourth-of-July-Celebration
Yorba Linda 4th of July Spectacular
- Price: Free
- Time: Event begins at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- What to expect: Food vendors, activities for the family, and, of course, a fireworks show
- Location: Veterans Park, 4756 Valley View Ave., Yorba Linda
- https://www.yorbalindaca.gov/830/4th-of-July-Spectacular-Event