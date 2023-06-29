Where to See Fireworks in Orange County for July 4th, 2023

Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows all over O.C.
By
-

July 3:

City of Orange 3rd of July Celebration

 

Los Alamitos July 3 Fireworks Spectacular

July 4:

Aliso Viejo Community Association July 4th Celebration and Fireworks
  • Price: Free
  • Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • What to expect: Community booths, children’s crafts, face painting, carnival games, live performances, and a low-level fireworks show
  • Location: Grand Park, 6101 City Lights Drive, Aliso Viejo
  • https://www.avca.net/event/avca-july-4th-celebration-fireworks/

 

Anaheim Hills 4th of July Celebration
  • Price: Free
  • Time: Festival from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
  • What to expect: The fireworks show closes a full day of the Anaheim Hills festival celebration that starts with a 5k/10k run at Canyon High School, and hosts patriotic activities all day.
  • Locations: Peralta Canyon Park, 115 North Pinney Drive, Anaheim
  • https://anaheimhillscommunitycouncil.org

 

Cypress Salute to America Celebration
  • Price: Free
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
  • What to expect: Vendors, live music by 80z All-Stars, food trucks
  • Location: Cypress College, 9200 Valley View Street, Cypress

 

Dana Point 4th of July Fireworks

 

Huntington Beach Fireworks Over The Ocean
  • Price: $28 for a general fireworks ticket for the reserved pier seating, $43 for a VIP fireworks viewing further down the pier plus a complimentary drink
  • Time: Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • What to expect: All weekend long is the Pier Plaza Festival with food trucks, live entertainment, vendor booths, amusements, and carnival rides to enjoy before the fireworks show.
  • Location: Huntington Beach Pier
  • https://www.hb4thofjuly.org/fireworks

 

Irvine – Pacific Symphony July 4th Spectacular: Tribute to the Beatles
  • Price: $39 and up
  • Time: 8 p.m.
  • What to expect:The band Classical Mystery Tour join Pacific Symphony to perform hits such as “Penny Lane,” “Come Together,” “Yesterday,” and “All You Need Is Love.”  Followed by a fireworks display.
  • Location: FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine
  • https://www.pacificsymphony.org/show-info.php?id=423

 

La Habra 4th of July Celebration
  • Price: $3 to $8
  • Time: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • What to expect: Food, musical entertainment, vendor booths, flyover, kid’s activity booths
  • Location: La Bonita Park, 1440 W. Whittier Blvd., La Habra
  • https://www.lahabraca.gov/660/4th-of-July

 

Mission Viejo 4th of July Street Faire and Fireworks Spectacular

 

Newport Dunes Independence Day on The Back Bay
  • Price: $50 day-of parking, $100 online VIP reserved parking
  • Time: Gates open at 8 a.m.. Events start at 10 a.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • What to expect: Live music, food trucks, water park, watersport rentals, and a fireworks show
  • Location: 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach
  • https://www.newportdunes.com/event/independence-day-on-the-back-bay/

 

San Clemente 4th of July Fireworks Show

 

San Juan Capistrano Fourth of July Celebration
  • Price: Free
  • Time: Carnival starts at noon on July 4. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • What to expect:From Saturday through Tuesday, visit the San Juan Capistrano Summer Carnival where there will be food, exhibit booths, picnic games, live music, and a free trolley.
  • Location: San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion
  • https://www.sanjuancapistrano.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=110

 

City of Tustin Fourth of July Celebration

 

Yorba Linda 4th of July Spectacular

