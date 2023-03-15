Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Orange County 2023

Join these local eateries for special bites and sips as they toast to good fortune this St. Patrick’s Day.
By
-
Photograph Courtesy of Susie Cakes Bakery

Bagels & Brew
Green leprechaun bagels available this week, pre-order recommended
Lake Forest and Mission Viejo, bagelsandbrew.com 

Billy’s at the Beach
→ Green mai tais, corned beef, and cabbage and pastrami Reuben sandwiches
Newport Beach, billysatthebeach.net 

The Blind Pig 
→ Corned beef, all night happy hour prices on two Irish draft beers and two Irish Old Fashioned cocktails
Rancho Santa Margarita and Yorba Linda, theblindpigoc.com  

Bruxie
→ Green-themed flavors such as the mint and mint-chocolate shake 
Brea, Costa Mesa, and Orange, bruxie.com  

Cerveza Cito Brewery
→ Green beers and slushies 
Santa Ana, cervezacito.com 

Chapman Crafted Beer 
→ A patty melt, pilsner, and tempura green beans combo for $10, this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 
Orange, chapmancrafted.beer  

Chato’s Bar and Grill
→ $5 green tea shots, $5 green beer, $150 Jameson bottles, $199 Don Julio Blancos
Santa Ana, chatosbarandgrill.com 

Coffee Dose
→ $1 off matcha lattes
Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Stanton, coffeedose.cafe  

Photograph Courtesy of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens
→ Corned beef and cabbage served with roast carrots, braised leeks, cipollini onions, potatoes, and Dijon horseradish cream
Corona del Mar, farmhouserg.com  

Moongoat Coffee
→ Green Irish cold Foam available now through March 19, or until supplies last
Costa Mesa, Garden Grove, and Santa Ana, moongoat.com 

Susie Cakes Bakery
→ Green velvet cupcakes, Guinness Baileys cupcakes, shamrock frosted sugar cookies and more, pre-order recommended
Costa Mesa, Laguna Niguel, and Newport Beach, susiecakes.com 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR