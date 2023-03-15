Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Orange County 2023

Bagels & Brew

→ Green leprechaun bagels available this week, pre-order recommended

Lake Forest and Mission Viejo, bagelsandbrew.com

Billy’s at the Beach

→ Green mai tais, corned beef, and cabbage and pastrami Reuben sandwiches

Newport Beach, billysatthebeach.net

The Blind Pig

→ Corned beef, all night happy hour prices on two Irish draft beers and two Irish Old Fashioned cocktails

Rancho Santa Margarita and Yorba Linda, theblindpigoc.com

Bruxie

→ Green-themed flavors such as the mint and mint-chocolate shake

Brea, Costa Mesa, and Orange, bruxie.com

Cerveza Cito Brewery

→ Green beers and slushies

Santa Ana, cervezacito.com

Chapman Crafted Beer

→ A patty melt, pilsner, and tempura green beans combo for $10, this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Orange, chapmancrafted.beer

Chato’s Bar and Grill

→ $5 green tea shots, $5 green beer, $150 Jameson bottles, $199 Don Julio Blancos

Santa Ana, chatosbarandgrill.com

Coffee Dose

→ $1 off matcha lattes

Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Stanton, coffeedose.cafe

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

→ Corned beef and cabbage served with roast carrots, braised leeks, cipollini onions, potatoes, and Dijon horseradish cream

Corona del Mar, farmhouserg.com

Moongoat Coffee

→ Green Irish cold Foam available now through March 19, or until supplies last

Costa Mesa, Garden Grove, and Santa Ana, moongoat.com

Susie Cakes Bakery

→ Green velvet cupcakes, Guinness Baileys cupcakes, shamrock frosted sugar cookies and more, pre-order recommended

Costa Mesa, Laguna Niguel, and Newport Beach, susiecakes.com