Unwind With These Five Father’s Day Activities

Personal Styling and Beachside Barbecue at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

If your father needs a few new pieces to update his wardrobe, head to Saks Fifth Avenue’s The Fifth Avenue Club, located inside a suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. He can enjoy up to two hours of personal styling and shopping.

The Gentleman’s Manicure and Pedicure at Montage Laguna Beach

Treat Dad to a 45-minute manicure ($80) along with a 60-minute pedicure ($100) at this beautiful resort for Father’s Day.

A Cut and Shave at The Resort At Pelican Hill

Let Dad get pampered with a luxurious cut and shave ($120) after he plays a few rounds of golf at Pelican Hill’s golf club.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s Shaper Experience

If your dad loves to surf, The Ranch offers an incredible opportunity—to have a custom board shaped by Hobie surfboard shaper Gary Larson. After a phone call discussing the board your dad wants, he’ll enjoy lunch with Gary at a local brewpub. From there, they’ll head to Hobie Surf Shop to start creating.

Balboa Bay Resort’s 16th Annual Father’s Day Car Show

This free event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 18th at Balboa Bay Resort with a display of classic and rare cars. Barbecue, cocktails, and other concessions are available for purchase.