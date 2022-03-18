Try Axe Throwing in Orange County at Stumpy’s Hatchet House

Photo courtesy Stumpy's Hatchet House Huntington Beach.

Since opening in December, Stumpy’s Hatchet House has allowed O.C. locals to take part in one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation.

Adrianna LaShelle and her family have called Huntington Beach home for 20 years, and wanted to open a business there for many reasons. “My husband and I wanted to do something fun for our community, as well as have our son benefit from being part of something and teach him responsibility,” says LaShelle.

LaShelle’s husband Eric saw an axe-throwing competition on TV, and immediately found Stumpy’s Hatchet House, an East Coast company with dozens of franchise locations. “It fit the bill for us as a family and what we thought was good for our city,” she says.

In 2019, after a quick trip across the country to try out the experience, the LaShelles began scouting the perfect spot for the brand’s first West Coast location.

Opening ended up being more complicated when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “It put everything on pause, and delayed our opening plans by about six months,” says LaShelle, “but we were still determined to open once it was safe to do so.”

Photo courtesy Adriana LaShelle.

In partnership with city leaders, including the Huntington Beach police chief Eric Parra, the location finally opened this past December.

Located in a former mattress store off Edinger Avenue, near the Bella Terra shopping center, Stumpy’s Hatchet House Huntington Beach boasts nine “pits” for groups or individuals to throw axes at wooden targets just a few feet away.

Although there is an element of danger, the LaShelles ensure that the experience is a safe and fun time with friends and family “if they follow the rules.”

The family has already hosted nonprofits for fundraising events and even has donated firewood from the used wooden targets to be used for Huntington Beach’s many fire pits.

7225 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, 714-980-1402, stumpyshb.com