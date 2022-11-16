Tree Lightings and Other Holiday Events Around O.C. 2022

South Coast Plaza Tree Lighting

Kick off the holiday season with South Coast Plaza’s tree lighting on Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m. at Town Center Park, adjacent to The Westin South Coast Plaza. Enjoy a performance by Orange County School of the Arts and a visit from Santa. This event is free to attend.

Costa Mesa

Outlets at San Clemente Tree Lighting

On Saturday, November 19, Outlets at San Clemente will be hosting their 8th-annual tree lighting concert. This event is free to attend and begins at 5:00 p.m.

San Clemente

Ritz Carlton Tree Lighting

Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel’s annual tree lighting ceremony takes place November 20 at 4 p.m. The free celebration includes music, an appearance from Santa, hot chocolate, and a countdown to light the resort’s 40-foot tree. Overnight resort guests as well as the local community are welcome to attend.

Dana Point

Irvine Spectrum Nightly Tree Lighting

From November 25 through January 8, visit the 75-foot tree at the Irvine Spectrum and watch it sparkle with a light show every thirty minutes beginning at 5 p.m.

Irvine

Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

From December 14 through 18, enjoy the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade as it makes its way from Tip of Lido Isle and all around the area. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. each night.

Newport Beach

Snoopy House 2022

From December 16 through 23, Costa Mesa City Hall will be hosting their free annual event based on one of the most iconic cartoon characters. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Snoopy House will have events for everyone in the family to enjoy. Every night, visitors can take pictures with Santa, watch stage performances, and view a lights display. On the weekends, there also will be a miniature sled hill and carolers.

Costa Mesa

Casa Lumina Holiday Walk

Take a stroll through the winter wonderland of Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens. On certain nights from December 1 through 22, people of all ages can enjoy live performances from local artists, drink hot cocoa, and write letters to Santa. Tickets are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12.

San Clemente

Newport Dunes Lighting of the Bay

As the sun goes down, the bay lights up. Come by the Newport Dunes Resort to watch the 32nd Annual Lighting of the Bay from November 25 through January 1. From sunset to 11:30 p.m. each night, watch the floating lights illuminating the bay while enjoying s’mores. On opening night, there will also be musical performances, crafts, holiday photo booths, and a visit from Santa. The event is free, though parking may cost extra depending on how long you stay.

Newport Beach

Winter Fest OC

Visitors can enjoy rides, games, and winter scenes from November 25 through January 1 at the OC Fair and Event Center. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $25 for children ages 3 to 12.

Costa Mesa

Holiday Festival at the Muck

Enjoy celebrating the holiday season at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center with free family-friendly activities, art workshops for kids, live music, and an arts and crafts sale.

Fullerton

Irvine Park Christmas Train

Bring family and friends to enjoy the Irvine Park Christmas Train on its journey through Irvine Regional Park to meet Santa. The train runs from 4 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends from November 25 to December 23. Tickets start at $20. A full range of prices and more information can be found here.

Orange

WinterScape at The Outpost

From December 10 through 23, enjoy live music, local food trucks and beverages, games such as cornhole, and activities such as ice skating at the first-annual WinterScape. There is a $5 cover charge per person; some activities are an additional charge. Hosted at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park.

San Juan Capistrano

Dana Point Holidays at the Harbor

Enjoy a walk through Dana Point Harbor viewing their holiday light display, including the iconic “Merry Kiss Me” sign near the water. With over 700,000 LED lights, this exhibition begins on November 16. Other events taking place throughout the season are the 47th-annual Boat Parade of Lights, Santa photos, boat rides with Santa, a menorah gathering, and more. View dates and more info here.

Dana Point

Sawdust Winter Fantasy

At Winter Fantasy, visitors can experience a festive shopping experience with gifts created by more than 160 artists. Live music, performances, carolers, and art classes are also a part of this holiday experience. Winter Fantasy runs on weekends and select Fridays from November 19 through December 18. Tickets are $5 for children 5 and up and $10 for adults.

Laguna Beach

Capistrano Lights

At Mission San Juan Capistrano, the long-awaited Capistrano Lights event returns on select days from December 3 through 30. Watch the Christmas tree lighting, enjoy musical performances, and take pictures with the large scale wreath. For the general public, tickets are priced at $14 to $20 and are valid for the whole day.

San Juan Capistrano

Holidayz at the Park

This winter, bring your family and friends to Great Park for this free event. From sundown to 9:30 p.m. from November 19 to January 1, take photos at the Palm Court Light Display and the Holidayz Pop-Up at the Artist Studios.

Irvine

Heritage Hill Candlelight Walk

From December 9 through 11, feel the holiday spirit at Heritage Hill Historical Park’s 36th-annual Candlelight Walk. From 5 to 9 p.m., enjoy a stroll through the park’s decorated spaces as well as live music, crafts, and a visit from Santa. Free admission and parking.

Lake Forest