Top Things to Do in O.C.: Oct. 5-11

OPENS OCT. 6

“INTERCULTURAL”

Interdisciplinary artist Sheinina Lolita Raj dressed in the traditional garb of women from countries around the world, including India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand for these self portraits. She collaborated with two-time Grammy winner Nelly Furtado to create accompanying sound art, which is projected throughout the gallery space. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

OCT. 6

JANE AUSTEN’S “PRIDE AND PREJUDICE”

Aquila Theatre, a troupe known for its innovative interpretations of the classics, takes on the beloved story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. As the pair’s unlikely courtship unfolds and all the Bennet sisters journey toward their own happy endings, the satire gently mocks the social expectations of Regency-era England with witty dialogue. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

OCT. 6 and 28

CULINARY COOKOUT ON THE COAST

This outdoor dining series will highlight multicultural dining options at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel and surrounding areas. The first event this month is Brews and Bites offering wild boar bratwurst and duck flatbreads and more plus an appearance from The Bruery. At the end of the month, the focus is Diwali Festival of Lights. Chef Sanjay Rawat celebrates India’s traditional regional Indian cuisine, vibrant lights, and more. The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, 1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point, 949-240-2000, exploretock.com/ritzcarltonlagunaniguel

OPENS OCT. 8

“13 WOMEN”

Marking the grand opening of the Orange County Museum of Art’s new building and the institution’s 60th anniversary, this exhibit celebrates the artists whose work put the museum on the map. The show, which will be presented in two rotations, highlights pieces by pioneering female artists such as Barbara Kruger, Mary Heilmann, Alice Aycock, and Joan Brown in a nod to the 13 women who founded the Balboa Pavilion Gallery, the institution that eventually became OCMA. Orange County Museum of Art, 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, 714-780-2130, ocma.art

OPENS OCT. 8

CALIFORNIA BIENNIAL 2022

When it was held every other year at OCMA from 1984 to 2010, the biennial gained a reputation for presenting emerging California artists who would go on to national and international acclaim. For its grand opening, the museum is reviving the exhibition, which will feature the work of more than 20 artists selected by former OCMA curator Elizabeth Armstrong, along with Essence Harden, visual arts curator at the California African American Museum, and Gilbert Vicario, chief curator at the Phoenix Art Museum. Orange County Museum of Art, 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, 714-780-2130, ocma.art

OCT. 8

BILL ENGVALL: HERE’S YOUR SIGN – IT’S FINALLY TIME: THE FAREWELL TOUR

One of the top comedians in the country, Bill Engvall starred in the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show, played Reverend Paul on Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, and was a contestant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. He was a key participant in the Grammy-nominated Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over 9 million copies. Engvall’s first album, Here’s Your Sign, was certified platinum and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard comedy chart for 15 straight weeks. Come to realize “it’s finally time” to sign off and say goodbye to stand-up after more than 40 years. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org