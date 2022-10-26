Top Things to Do in O.C.: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

OCT. 27

MUCKENTHALER AFTER DARK: BEYOND THE BLACK VEIL

Staff leads after-dark behind-the-scenes tours of the Muckenthaler, weaving in stories about Sadie, the house’s benevolent spirit. Also included: a paranormal “investigation,” a séance, tarot readings from Ipso Facto’s Terri Kennedy, and an absinthe tasting. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

OCT. 27 THROUGH 29

CASA CREEPY HAUNTED HOUSE

The Casa Romantica mansion gets a spooky makeover for the annual family-friendly event, where werewolves, vampires, and ghosts prowl the 1920s-themed haunted house and gardens as costumed visitors roam the grounds. The event is recommended for children ages 8 and up. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

OCT. 28

“THE JUST AND THE BLIND”

Spoken word artist and activist Marc Bamuthi Joseph teams up with composer/violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain and street dance performer King Havoc for a performance that uses poetry, music, and dance to illuminate the experiences of incarcerated youth and their families. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

OCT. 29

“HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE” IN CONCERT

The Pacific Symphony, led by guest conductor John Jesensky, performs the iconic John Williams score as the first of the eight Harry Potter movies plays on a big screen onstage. When it was released in 2001, the soundtrack was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Original Score. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org