Top Things To Do In O.C.: May 3-9

MAY 4

BREN HOLMES

Born in Dublin, Bren Holmes was an original member of the Young Dubliners, an Irish rock band. In his recently released debut solo album, the L.A. resident wrote and performed songs that combine folk and Americana traditions with his Irish roots. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

OPENS MAY 5

“MATINICUS: THE STORY OF ABIGAIL BURGESS”

This one-woman show by Jenny Connell Davis, commissioned by the Chance Theater, tells the true story of Abigail Burress, a 17-year-old lighthouse-keeper’s daughter who kept the lights on and protected her younger siblings for a month during a gale-force storm and its aftermath while her father was away. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

MAY 5 AND 6

THE MUSIC OF THE ROLLING STONES

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Rolling Stones albums “Beggar’s Banquet” and “Let It Bleed,” the Pacific Symphony—backed by a rock band, joined by vocalist Mick Adams, and led by guest conductor Michael Krajewski—will play hit songs like “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Gimme Shelter,” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

MAY 5 THROUGH 7

PACIFIC PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

Since 1998, South Coast Repertory has staged this festival providing a platform for new plays. “Vietgone” by Qui Nguyen, “Anna in the Tropics” by Nilo Cruz, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, among others, had their premiere at this event. This year, the festival will stage five readings: “Dr. Silver” by Anika and Britta Johnson, “Chapters of a Floating Life” by Clarence Coo, “Crasiss” by Bleu Beckford-Burrell, “Galilee, 34” by Eleanor Burgess, and “A Small Man” by Noa Gardner. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org

MAY 6

BECKMAN ARTS AND SCIENCE FAMILY FESTIVAL

This free, family-friendly festival will feature presentations by Doktor Kaboom, who blends comedy with dramatic science experiments; the Dancing Storytellers, who use South Asian music and dance to teach about the climate and geography of South Asia; the Alley Cats, a doo-wop singing group; and Circo Etereo, a local troupe that combines circus, aerial, and dance skills. Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

THROUGH MAY 6

“ALL ABOARD: THE ROMANCE OF CALIFORNIA’S RAILROADS”

This exhibit spotlights the Golden State’s railroads through nearly 40 paintings, etchings, and illustrations created by California artists from the 1930s to the present. It’s the first show at the Hilbert’s temporary space in downtown Orange, which will remain open while the museum undergoes an expansion that will triple its size. Hilbert Temporary, 216 E. Chapman Ave., Orange, 714-516-5880, hilbertmuseum.com

MAY 7

ASIAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER FEST

To mark Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, this family festival will feature live performances from the Manea Dancers, who will present dances from the Pacific Islands, Tahiti, and New Zealand; and Kayamanan Ng Lahi, who will perform dances of the Philippines. Attendees can also make fish prints and shell necklaces. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org