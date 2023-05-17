Top Things To Do in O.C.: May 17-23

MAY 19

JOEY ALEXANDER

Jazz pianist Joey Alexander played his debut show at the 2014 Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala when he was 10 years old. Now 19, he has released six albums—two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard jazz charts—and has earned three Grammy nominations: one for Best Jazz Instrumental Album and two for Best Improvised Jazz Solo. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

MAY 20

PACIFIC CHORALE AND PACIFIC SYMPHONY: HAYDN + PRICE

Dozens of composer Florence Price’s manuscripts were recovered from an abandoned house in 2009; since then, she has earned long-overdue recognition. In this concert, the Pacific Chorale will team with the Pacific Symphony to perform Price’s “Abraham Lincoln Walks at Night,” along with Joseph Hadyn’s “Nelson Mass.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-662-2345, pacificchorale.org

MAY 20

“MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS”

The concert pays tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John, and Paul McCartney, all of whom were knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. New York Broadway and cabaret singers perform songs written by the three men, including “Memory,” “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “Your Song,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Yesterday,” and “Hey Jude.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

MAY 20

ANAHEIM CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL

More than 50 groups and city departments offer free art activities and projects for kids at the annual event sponsored by Muzeo and the city of Anaheim. Dancers, singers, and other performers will provide entertainment on the Children’s Festival Stage, and food will be available for purchase. Pearson Park, 200 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, muzeo.org

MAY 20

STARS ON ICE

This year’s tour boasts an international cast of top figure skaters, including Olympic gold and silver medalist Nathan Chen, four-time world champion Kurt Browning, Olympic silver medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, Olympic silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and more. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2400, hondacenter.com

MAY 21

“DAPARNA: REFLECTING ON 40 YEARS”

Choreographer Ramya Harishankar will celebrate the 40th anniversary of her dance troupe, Arpana Dance Company, with a concert featuring traditional Indian dance, modern interpretations of traditional dance, and collaborations with guest artists. Harishankar was named a Distinguished Citizen of the city of Irvine in 2022. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

MAY 20 AND 21

MUCKENTHALER MOTOR CAR SHOW

The annual event for car lovers rolls out hundreds of cars over 8 acres of rolling lawns. On Saturday, hot rods and customs take the spotlight, and on Sunday, the Concours d’Elegance features everything from vintage 1920s automobiles to classic Corvettes. Live bands provide entertainment both days. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

MAY 20 AND 21

SPRING GARDEN ART FAIRE

The two-day event spotlights local artists, who display works inspired by Sherman Gardens among the plants and flowers. After admiring the artwork, visitors can participate in an interactive community art project or take an art class. Sherman Library and Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, 949-673-2261, thesherman.org

MAY 21

BALBOA ISLAND ART WALK

More than 100 artists set up their paintings, jewelry, blown glass, sculpture, and photography for sale along the South Bayfront Promenade at the annual art festival. Visitors can browse the displays while enjoying live music at five stages stationed along the way. Balboa Island, South Bay Front, balboaislandartwalk.info