Top Things To Do In O.C.: May 17-23

MAY 25

NEW WEST GUITARS

The jazz-guitar ensemble of Perry Smith, John Storie, and Will Brahm will play jazz standards, pop covers, and even some of their own originals in a concert under the stars, part of the Muck JazzFest. They’re known for their innovative style and sound that often combines acoustic and electric guitars. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

OPENS MAY 26

“THE SOUND OF MUSIC”

Before it was an Oscar-winning movie, the beloved story was a Tony Award-winning musical on Broadway, the last show Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein wrote together. Based on the memoir by Maria von Trapp, it tells the story of the young governess caring for the widowed Captain von Trapp’s seven children. When he is ordered to accept a commission in the German Navy during WWII, Captain von Trapp and Maria plan to flee to Austria with the children. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, 949-489-8082, caminorealplayhouse.org

MAY 26 THROUGH 28

NEWPORT BEACH WINE FESTIVAL

Kicking off Friday evening with a five-course wine dinner hosted by Duckhorn Winery and Balboa Bay Resort executive chef Prabeen Prathapan, the weekend-long event continues on Saturday and Sunday with more than 50 wine and spirits vendors offering tastings in the resort’s Lighthouse Room, with expansive views of the marina. Live music and hors d‘oeuvres round out the offerings. Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach, balboabayresort.com

MAY 26 THROUGH 29

SUMMER KICKOFF AT NEWPORT DUNES

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer at Newport Dunes. The inflatable water park with a 17-foot slide, floating trampoline, monkey bars, and jungle gym, will reopen. The Tunes at the Dunes season will begin with DJ Tina Turntables on Friday, David Rosales and his Band of Scoundrels on Saturday, and J-Bird and Friends on Sunday. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach, 949-729-3863, newportdunes.com

MAY 27

PLAZA PROM

Anyone who gets nostalgic for their own high school years during prom season will delight in this dance on the plaza at Segerstrom Center. A live band and DJ will play the hits of the 1980s, George’s Café will serve spiked punch, and everyone is encouraged to come dressed in their best 1980s prom attire. Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

THROUGH MAY 29

“OUTLOOK/INSIGHT: THE LCAD EFFECT”

This weekend marks the last chance to view this exhibit of artwork from the 2023 master of fine arts graduates of the Laguna College of Art and Design, also known as LCAD. Paintings and sculptures on display were created around the idea that taking time to observe and reflect on the outside world often leads to revealing personal insights. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org