Top Things To Do In O.C.: June 7-13

OPENING JUNE 9

OC PARKS SUNSET CINEMA FILM SERIES

OC Parks kicks off its summer movie screenings with a showing of “Thor: Love and Thunder” at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, and continues the series through Sept. 8 at parks around Orange County. The lineup includes recent movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” along with classics like “Clueless” and “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Pre-show entertainment starts at 6 p.m., and the movie begins after sundown. ocparks.com

JUNE 9 AND 10

RENEE ELISE GOLDSBERRY

The Tony- and Grammy Award-winning Broadway star, best known for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” also starred in “Rent” and “The Color Purple.” She’ll sing Broadway hits and other classic tunes, accompanied by the Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

JUNE 10

LAM GOES BOOM: A PRIDE CELEBRATION

The evening of celebration and remembrance starts with a screening of “Save the Boom,” Fred Karger’s documentary about the efforts to save the Boom Boom Room, the iconic Laguna Beach gay bar that closed in 2007. A dance party helmed by DJ SoulFire will follow the screening. Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

JUNE 10

NEWPORT BEACH WOODEN BOAT FESTIVAL

The event, envisioned as a yachting equivalent to an automotive concours d’elegance, is back for the first time since 2019. This year, wooden boats from across the state will be on display, and attendees will be able to view and board nearly 25 boats, including Aviator, a 94-foot World War II-era, downed rescue pilot vessel that was fully restored into a luxury yacht. Live music, food, and a silent auction round out the event. Balboa Yacht Club, 1600 East Coast Highway, Newport Beach, 949-673-3515, newportbeachwoodenboatfestival.com

JUNE 10

GOSPEL VOICES OF OC

The staged concert featuring more than 100 children and adults emphasizes the historical impact of gospel music through singing and dance. Debora Wondercheck leads the Black-directed production team, and performers come from more than 20 cities around Orange County. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

THROUGH JUNE 28

“THE SOUND OF MUSIC”

Electric Company Theatre, the resident theater company of Muckenthaler Cultural Center, presents an unusual version of the classic. As the story of Maria and the von Trapp family unfolds, the audience will follow the performers as they move across the center grounds, performing classics like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and, of course, “The Sound of Music.” Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org