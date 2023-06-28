Top Things To Do In O.C.: June 28-July 4

THROUGH JULY 2

UNITED UKRAINIAN BALLET: RATMANSKY’S “GISELLE”

Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, a Ukrainian citizen, created this version of the famous ballet for the United Ukrainian Ballet. Originally performed in Washington, D.C., and London, it makes its West Coast premiere here backed by the Pacific Symphony. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to BlueCheck Ukraine, a nonprofit organization providing funding to local and grassroots Ukrainian organizations giving humanitarian aid to victims of the Russian invasion. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

JUNE 29

SEAN OLIU

Anaheim native Sean Oliu will perform in the Muckenthaler’s outdoor amphitheater in this concert under the stars. He’s opened for Rachel Platten and Coffey Anderson, and most recently for LeAnn Rimes at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

OPENS JUNE 30

THE SAWDUST ART FESTIVAL

Visitors to the popular festival stroll along sawdust-covered paths and dip in and out of booths selling paintings, prints, sculpture, and handmade jewelry created by local artists. Hands-on art activities, glassblowing demonstrations, live music and outdoor cafes round out the summer tradition. 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-494-3030, sawdustartfestival.org

OPENS JUNE 30

CALIFORNIA JAMMIN’

The series of free outdoor concerts will feature styles of music popularized in Southern California. Held in the Muzeo’s courtyard, the family-friendly performances will include an arts and crafts booth for kids. Musicians include blues/roots artist Kid Ramos (June 30), surf rock band Deke Dickerson and Venturesmania (July 28), and country-Western singer Sean Oliu (Aug. 25). Muzeo, 241 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim. 714-956-8936, muzeo.org

JULY 1

SONIA DE LOS SANTOS & THE OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS

This free outdoor concert was designed specifically for children and families. Pre-show activities include face painting and a balloon artist; attendees are welcome to bring low-backed beach chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu

JULY 4

FOURTH OF JULY PARADE AND FIREWORKS

The Main Street parade is back, kicking off Huntington Beach’s annual day-long celebration of Independence Day. A festival on the Pier Plaza with food, beverage, and retail vendors entertains locals and visitors all day, culminating with the traditional fireworks show off the pier at 9 p.m. Parade: On Main Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Yorktown Avenue; fireworks: Huntington Beach Pier, 714-536-5486, hb4thofjuly.org

JULY 4

JULY 4 SPECTACULAR: MUSIC OF THE BEATLES

Pacific Symphony’s annual Fourth of July concert features the music of the Beatles, complete with a tribute band. As always, the show closes with an Independence Day-themed fireworks show. FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org